Argentina’s federal transmission trust fund has launched another tender under a regional electricity improvement plan.

The proposed work targets Catamarca province.

Officials are seeking bids for 220kV and 132kV line expansion work between Alumbrera and Belén and two new transformer stations.

The country has received IDB financing to help pay for work outlined in the regional plan, published in 2022. One objective is easing reliance on diesel-fired generation.

Officials will accept offers for the Catamarca work until May 24, according to a notice in the official gazette.

Similar tendering processes are underway for grid work in Salta, Neuquén and Río Negro provinces.

***

A distributed generation-focused renewables developer in Chile is eyeing the utility-scale solar-storage segment.

Orion Power has submitted for evaluation the 250MW solar-battery complex Ceibo, which has a price tag of US$220mn and is planned for Atacama region.

Two more solar-battery plants were also recently submitted, by Oenergy: 29MW Gavilán (Maule region) and 24MW El Cachudito (Ñuble region), each costing US$66mn.

Fellow distributed generation-focused developer Solek has told BNamericas it is planning large-scale solar-storage plants.

Energy storage is gaining traction in Chile in the context of grid congestion and price decoupling at some nodes amid rapid growth in renewables capacity and lagging transmission expansion.

***

Drought-hit Uruguay covered 25% of February electricity demand via imports, local consulting firm SEG Ingeniería tweeted.

February demand was 963GWh, with Brazil accounting for the bulk of the 245GWh of power imported, the firm said, citing data from state utility UTE.

Uruguayan domestic generation was down 22% year-on-year in February to 751GWh. Renewables accounted for 76.5%, led by wind.

In a typical month, renewables – hydropower, wind, solar and biomass – usually account for over 95% of generation.

Drought conditions have impacted hydroelectric output, forcing clean energy champion Uruguay to tap its neighbors and use costly local thermoelectric generation assets to help keep the lights on.

***

A total of 2,381 people registered in Chile to participate in online and in-person events on construction of the government’s 2023-30 green hydrogen action plan, the energy ministry said.

The document will establish a sector development roadmap that incorporates industry, economic, environmental, regional and community considerations. It will maintain the objectives in the national green hydrogen strategy, presented by the previous administration in 2020, the ministry said last year when announcing the process.

The bulk, or around 1,063, of those seeking to take part are from the Santiago metropolitan region, with Valparaíso accounting for 211, Magallanes 205, Biobío 186 and Antofagasta 121.

Events are due to take place through July, when a draft version of the action plan is scheduled to be put out to public consultation. Any amendments would be incorporated by end-August.

“The green hydrogen industry is a great opportunity for the sustainable development of our regions,” said energy minister Diego Pardow. “Local production and demand will enable more complex and diverse local economies, substituting polluting production processes and enabling the entry of new technologies, in line with the fair socio-ecological transition process that we are promoting.”

Chile has multiple green hydrogen and derivates projects planned, targeting both the domestic offtake and export markets.

Visit www.planhidrogenoverde.cl for more information.