Published: Friday, February 03, 2023
Argentina’s power market administrator Cammesa issued a call for statements of interest to expand the country’s renewable energy generation matrix by up to 620MW, in the first tender of this kind to be launched under Alberto Fernández government.

The process is divided into two parts, with the first aimed at awarding up to 500MW of generation to replace existing 'forced' generation sources with renewables such as biomass, wind and solar, documents show.

The second part seeks to add an additional 120MW to the generation matrix through biogas, landfill biogas, small hydroelectric developments, and biomass sources. 

Each proposal cannot surpass 20MW in either part, while there are also generation limits per region.

Bids will be unveiled on March 15, while the projects selected will be announced on May 24. The documents can be seen here, in Spanish.

