Argentina’s federal energy department published 24 oil and gasoline export authorization requests in February, down from 39 in January, 35 in December and 34 in November.

The bulk corresponds to roughly 30-day periods in March-April.

Drillers, chiefly in the Neuquén basin, are ramping up production, with appetites whetted by attractive prices on the export market, geopolitical shifts and midstream investment to debottleneck golden goose Neuquén basin.

Nationally, January crude oil production was 626,600b/d, up 0.7% month-on-month and 9% year-on-year, the federal energy department said. Production of unconventional hydrocarbons, chiefly from the Neuquén basin, was up 2.6% and 29.9%, respectively, to 289,800b/d.

Overall, requests from 18 companies were published in February, compared with 28 firms in January, 23 in December, 27 in November, 24 in October and 21 in September.

Together, via the applications published in February, the companies sought authorization to ship 722,385m3 (4.54 million barrels), compared with 1.21Mm3 (million cubic meters) in January, 612,201m3 in December and 1.1Mm3 in requests logged in November.

Compañia de Hidrocarburo no Convencional – a venture formed by US player Chevron and Argentina’s national oil company YPF – filed the biggest single request, for 100,000m3 of Medanito crude from the Neuquén basin from April 1-30.

The second-biggest single request, for 95,000m3 of Neuquén basin Medanito crude over the same period, was filed by Shell Argentina, which recently cut the ribbon on a US$100mn oil pipeline of 105km that will help dispatch hydrocarbons from Vaca Muerta – the so-called Sierras Blancas-Allen duct. The 125,000b/d (20,000m3/d) pipeline connects to an Oldelval trunk line – the subject of a major expansion – that carries Neuquén basin output to port facilities in Buenos Aires province. Shell (60%) was partnered by fellow upstream firms Pan American Energy (25%) and Pluspetrol (15%).

The government recently said it is working to reintegrate Shell into investment promotion decree 929 of 2013. Shell is poised to become the third producer granted access to the benefits, after Chevron and Petronas.

Last year Shell was the third-biggest exporter of crude from Neuquén province, home to the bulk of the Neuquén basin and the Vaca Muerta unconventionals formation.

Argentina exports crude and liquid fuels but, on account of domestic refinery capacity, typically imports some grades of gasoline and diesel to meet local demand.

OIL AND GASOLINE EXPORT REQUESTS PUBLISHED IN FEBRUARY

Shell Argentina: Three requests, for a total of 200,000m3

Vista Energy: Two requests, for a total of 115,000m3

ExxonMobil Exploration Argentina: One request for 10,000m3

GyP: One request for 2,000m3

Pan American Energy: One request for 2,385m3

Enap Sipetrol: One request for 16,000m3

Petrolera El Trébol: Two requests, for a total of 9,000m3

YPF: One request for 12,000m3

Pampa Energía: One request for 15,000m3

Roch: One request for 6,000m3

Compañia de Hidrocarburo no Convencional (YPF-Chevron): One request for 100,000m3

Oilstone Energía: One request for 5,500m3

Capex: One request for 60,000m3

President Petroleum: One request for 5,000m3

Petrolera Aconcagua Energía: One request for 3,000m3

Tecpetrol: Three requests, for a total of 66,000m3

CGC Energía: One request for 70,000m3

Equinor: One request for 25,500m3