Argentina’s environment and sustainable development ministry has scheduled a public consultation on a US$700mn offshore gas project proposed for the Austral basin.

The event is due to be held at 10am local time on April 26, via the ministry’s YouTube channel.

The project, known as Fénix, is being developed by the CMA-1 consortium, comprising TotalAustral (37.5%), Pan American Energy (25%) and Wintershall Dea (37.5%). Fénix involves installing and operating a gas platform that would connect to three wells drilled in water depths of roughly 70m some 60km offshore Tierra del Fuego province.

The consultation, announced via a resolution in the official gazette, follows a previous one earlier this year. The document concerned, produced by local consultancy Ezcurra & Schmidt, was amended following recommendations from the federal energy department, the federal department of agriculture and fishing and the nation’s fishing development and research institute. A final associated report on the public consultation is scheduled to be published by the environment ministry within 10 days of the public consultation.

Argentine law No. 25,675 establishes that projects or activity that may potentially cause environmental degradation or impact people’s quality of life in a significant way must undergo an environmental evaluation. An associated joint resolution establishes evaluation rules for hydrocarbons projects located more than 12 nautical miles offshore, which fall under federal jurisdiction.

Output from the platform, due to come online in 2025, is expected to peak at around 10Mm3/d (million cubic meters a day) over a 15-year production period. Gas extracted would be fed to shore for processing via the existing Vega Pleyade platform, which Fénix would connect to by way of a 36.5km, 24-inch pipeline.

The federal government last year extended the consortium’s license to extract hydrocarbons from CMA-1 license areas Argo, Aries, Carina, Fénix, Orión, Orión Norte, Orión Oeste and Vega Pleyade by 10 years, to 2041. This impacts the area within its jurisdiction, rather than that of the provincial government. Officials approved an associated investment plan involving around US$700mn for the 10-year extension period.

In December, all three companies were granted production extension contracts, corresponding to the period 2023-28, under incentives scheme Plan Gas.

The Fénix project would help offset a decline, seen over the past decade, in production outside of the Vaca Muerta unconventional hydrocarbons formation. Overall gas production in the Austral basin (conventionals and tight) was 26.5Mm3/d in January, down 0.8% month-on-month and 5.3% year-on-year. Operator data published by the federal energy department show that Total Austral produced about 18.2Mm3/d in the basin in December, compared with 19.4Mm3 a year earlier. A federal energy department website tool that breaks down gas production by license is not functioning.

Overall in Argentina, output of conventional gas was 58.4Mm3/d in January, down 5.0% year-on-year, as unconventionals climbed 2.7% to 70.4Mm3/d, according to data from the General Mosconi energy institute.

