The administrative committee of Argentina’s federal transmission trust fund is accepting until 13 April offers for the construction of a Salta province grid project, a notice in the official gazette said.

Work involves the expansion of a 132kV line between San Agustín and Campo Quijano and the construction of transformer stations Campo Quijano and Salta Oeste.

Officials also seek a consultancy to provide associated technical assistance and inspection services. The deadline for this work has been pushed back to 20 April from a previous cut-off date of March 29, a separate notice said.

The Salta project is part of a series of initiatives under a regional electricity plan, approved last year via resolution 593/2022. Another, Alipiba II, is also advancing.

Transmission concessionaries are responsible for grid maintenance and operations. Planning and expansion work falls under the remit of the State.

Argentina has received IDB financing to support grid work. One objective is easing reliance on diesel-fired generation.

Omar Gutiérrez, governor of hydrocarbons province Neuquén, said he would submit a bill to congress seeking authorization to issue instruments for renewable energy projects, the provincial government said in a statement.

Among the projects targeted is the 100MW wind farm Picún Leufú, planned by provincial development agency ADI-NQN and seeking a regulated power-purchase agreement.

An expansion of the province’s maiden solar park – 1MW El Alamito – is also planned.

ADI-NQN last month opened expressions of interest in building a solid waste management-energy generation concession, submitted by companies EVA, Veolia SAU, Bassa and Tecsan Ingeniería Ambiental. Once the proposals have been analyzed, a definitive tender will be held, ADI-NQN has said.

Rich in energy resources, Neuquén is ramping up oil and gas production.