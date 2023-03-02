Argentina watch: Salta transmission tenders, Neuquén renewables
The administrative committee of Argentina’s federal transmission trust fund is accepting until 13 April offers for the construction of a Salta province grid project, a notice in the official gazette said.
Work involves the expansion of a 132kV line between San Agustín and Campo Quijano and the construction of transformer stations Campo Quijano and Salta Oeste.
Officials also seek a consultancy to provide associated technical assistance and inspection services. The deadline for this work has been pushed back to 20 April from a previous cut-off date of March 29, a separate notice said.
The Salta project is part of a series of initiatives under a regional electricity plan, approved last year via resolution 593/2022. Another, Alipiba II, is also advancing.
Transmission concessionaries are responsible for grid maintenance and operations. Planning and expansion work falls under the remit of the State.
Argentina has received IDB financing to support grid work. One objective is easing reliance on diesel-fired generation.
***
Omar Gutiérrez, governor of hydrocarbons province Neuquén, said he would submit a bill to congress seeking authorization to issue instruments for renewable energy projects, the provincial government said in a statement.
Among the projects targeted is the 100MW wind farm Picún Leufú, planned by provincial development agency ADI-NQN and seeking a regulated power-purchase agreement.
An expansion of the province’s maiden solar park – 1MW El Alamito – is also planned.
ADI-NQN last month opened expressions of interest in building a solid waste management-energy generation concession, submitted by companies EVA, Veolia SAU, Bassa and Tecsan Ingeniería Ambiental. Once the proposals have been analyzed, a definitive tender will be held, ADI-NQN has said.
Rich in energy resources, Neuquén is ramping up oil and gas production.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Joining the dots in Latin America's clean energy transition
Domenico Mazzillo Ricaurte, the head of transmission systems in Latin America for Siemens Energy, speaks to BNamericas about the region's rapidly c...
Argentina energy watch: Hydrogen, Vaca Muerta, public consultation, rural solar
A roundup of energy sector news from Argentina.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Carmen de Patagones Wind Farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Photovoltaic park in en Río Negro (Consolmy Energy)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Colo-Michi Co multipurpose hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Los Guiones multipurpose hydro project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Atucha III national project
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Los Pocitos wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: La Americana wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Cerro Senillosa wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Picún Leufú wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
- Project: Los Meandros wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: BA Energy Solutions S.A. (BA Energy Solutions (BAES))
-
The Argentinean company BA Energy Solutions (BAES), provides Latin American companies, regulatory or governmental entities, dispatch bodies and financial institutions with consu...
- Company: TermoAndes S.A. (TermoAndes)
-
TermoAndes is a power producer that operates a combined-cycle natural gas plant in Argentina's Salta province. The facility started operations in 1999 and has capacity to produc...
- Company: Compañía Mega S.A. (MEGA)
-
Compañía Mega is an Argentine company engaged in the separation and fractionation of natural gas and its components. Its main products include ethane, propane, butane and natura...
- Company: Renova S.A. (Renova)
-
Renova S.A. is an Argentine producer of biodiesel, glycerin, refined soy oil, as well as soy lecithin, soy flour, and soybean hull pellets. The company is a joint venture owned ...
- Company: Enel Green Power Argentina S.A. (Enel Green Power Argentina)
-
Enel Green Power Argentina S.A. (EGP Argentina), established in 2016 in Buenos Aires, is the local subsidiary of Enel's renewable power generation business line Enel Green Power...
- Company: Schneider Electric Argentina S.A. (Schneider Argentina)
-
Schneider Electric Argentina provides equipment for power distribution networks and industrial automation. It is the local unit of French firm Schneider Electric, which started ...
- Company: Sullair Argentina S.A. (Sullair Argentina)
-
Founded in 1981, Sullair Argentina is an energy company engaged in power generation for different South American markets. It also supplies equipment and machinery for the indust...
- Company: AES Argentina Generación S.A. (AES Argentina)
-
AES Argentina Generación S.A., a subsidiary of US power group AES Corp., is engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. AES Argentina has a diversified generat...
- Company: Conuar S.A.