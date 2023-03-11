Argentina’s state-controlled oil firm YPF pegged 2023 capex guidance at US$5bn, with around half earmarked for shale asset investment.

Outlay in 2022 was US$4.2bn, up 59.4% from 2021, helping drive production growth and finance midstream infrastructure projects.

YPF is working to expand its Neuquén basin footprint beyond core hub concessions Loma Campana, La Amarga Chica, Bandurria Sur and Aguada del Chañar.

“Efficient development of our Vaca Muerta acreage,” is YPF’s chief short-term growth driver, CEO Pablo Iuliano told the company’s 4Q22 results conference in New York.

Shale operations, focused on oil well drilling and completion, is expected to account for US$2.3bn of capex, and conventionals US$1.1bn. Investment in oil and gas facilities to support increased output is expected to spike this year, at around US$700mn.

In 2022, YPF’s oil and gas production climbed 7.2% and 5%, respectively, to 226,000b/d and 37.5Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day). Officials aim to increase overall hydrocarbons output 5% this year, with oil growing 8% and natural gas 3%, the latter linked to renewed commitments under incentives scheme Plan Gas. Shale oil production was up 45% last year and shale gas output 47%.

This year, YPF is also looking to carry out exploration work with other firms at the Palermo Aike formation in the Austral basin to assess its potential, and to drill the Argerich-1 exploration well offshore Buenos Aires province.

FIVE-YEAR PLAN

Over the next five years, YPF aims to double oil production and grow gas production 30%. The strategy involves stabilizing conventionals output and ramping up unconventionals.

Requisite annual capex is around US$5-6bn, CFO Alejandro Lew said.

By 2027, the company plans to be exporting 35-40% of oil produced, roughly 150,000b/d.

YPF expects Argentine exports to - and potentially through - Chile to resume in May via the Otasa duct that is being brought back online, with the target of exporting 70,000b/d by the end of the year.

“Incremental crude exports over time shall reduce dependency on local market price sensitivities,” the company said in a presentation. Producers, the government and refiners agree on a local oil barrel price, currently below prices on the export market.

YPF crude oil exports accounted for US$26mn of consolidated revenue of US$18.8bn last year. Sales of refined products were US$1.52bn. The company’s crude output has typically chiefly served the domestic refining market.

YPF also exports via a venture it is involved in with Chevron, called CHNC.

LNG PROJECT

A final investment decision on the first phase of a multibillion-dollar joint LNG project with Malaysia’s Petronas is due by 2H24, investors were told. This initial work targets LNG production of around 5Mt/y. Subsequent phases would add around 20Mt/y.

Work would involve a dedicated 600km upgradable gas pipeline.

The companies are eyeing a site at Bahía Blanca in Buenos Aires province, where associated studies are being carried out.

Lawmakers are working on an associated bill to help unlock the required investment. YPF’s annual capex guidance over the coming five years does not take into account potential outlay on the project, Lew said.

Possible financing sources are local capital markets and trade finance, investors were told.

Argentine gas transporter TGS is also eyeing an LNG incursion via a smaller, modular project.

A US$200mn YPF oil pipeline and export terminal project is also in the studies phase.