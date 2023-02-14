Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie
Mining exports from Argentina reached a total of US$3.86bn in 2022, the highest annual figure since 2012, with lithium exports rocketing 234% to US$696mn, according to data from the mining development department.
The jump in lithium revenues and the promising outlook for the subsector is seen as an opportunity to funnel more of the profits from the industry to local development.
In a meeting between officials including mining minister Fernanda Ávila and the governors of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca provinces, which produce the majority of Argentine lithium, it was agreed that the authorities would study legislative mechanisms and instruments to collect a larger proportion of the booming profits from production of the soft, white metal.
In order to promote industrial development, the representatives of the districts that make up the so-called lithium roundtable called on the mining companies to offer proposals to increase the funds they pay to public coffers from sales of the metal, since authorities consider that they are not currently receiving enough, local paper El Cronista reported.
The position of the provincial authorities has been strengthened due to the highly favorable outlook for lithium sales due to the energy transition. Prices of the metal climbed 78% year-on-year in January, reaching an average of US$78,227/t for lithium carbonate equivalent on the Asian market, according to figures from the mining development department.
Argentina is considered to have some of the world's biggest lithium reserves. It is currently the fourth biggest global producer after Australia, Chile and China and aspires to move past China in the near future.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie
The governors of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca provinces and government authorities will implement measures to obtain a higher percentage of lithium p...
McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project
The Canadian miner reported progress during a meeting with the mining minister of San Juan province.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Los Azules
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 hours ago
- Project: salinas river prospect
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: red lagoon
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Providence (providence)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Escondido
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Josemaría
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 days ago
- Project: Virgin of the valley lithium
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: cheetah valley
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Tebenquiche chico
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: sincere
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz S.E. (Fomicruz)
-
Argentine company Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz (Fomicruz), wholly-owned by the government of Santa Cruz province, engages in the survey, exploration, operation, and industrializ...
- Company: Latin Metals Inc. (Latin Metals)
-
Latin Metals Inc., previously known as Centenera Mining Corp, is a Canadian company aimed at exploring and acquiring mining projects in Argentina, including the copper and gold ...
- Company: Minera Sud Argentina, S.A. (Minera Sud Argentina)
-
Minera Sud Argentina S.A. is an Argentine mining company, subsidiary of Canadian Minsud Resources Corp. through its subsidiary Minsud Argentina Inc. It was established in 2003 f...
- Company: Mansfield Minera S.A. (Mansfield Minera)
-
Mansfield Minera S.A. is an Argentine mining company owned by Canadian precious metals producer Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Its former parent company was acquired by Fortuna in 20...
- Company: Acindar Industria Argentina de Aceros S.A. (Acindar Grupo ArcelorMittal)
-
Acindar Industria Argentina de Aceros S.A. (Acindar Grupo ArcelorMittal) is an Argentine long steel maker company, founded in 1942. The company produces a wide range of non-flat...
- Company: Newmont Cerro Negro
-
Newmont Cerro Negro, formerly known as Oroplata SA, is the Argentine subsidiary of Newmont in charge of the operation of the Cerro Negro asset, located in southern Argentina. Ne...
- Company: Cognito Limited S.A. (Cognito)
- Company: Puna Operations Inc. (Puna Operations)
-
Puna Operations Inc. is a venture established in Vancouver in 2017 by SSR Mining aimed at the exploitation of the ore deposits Chinchillas and Pirquitas, in the Province of Juju...
- Company: 5R S.A. (5R)
-
5R S.A. (5R) is a precious metals mining company involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in Argentina. It is headquartered in Buenos Aires,...