Argentina
News

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Market Prices and Forecasts Politics Legislation & Regulation Lithium Carbonate
Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Mining exports from Argentina reached a total of US$3.86bn in 2022, the highest annual figure since 2012, with lithium exports rocketing 234% to US$696mn, according to data from the mining development department. 

The jump in lithium revenues and the promising outlook for the subsector is seen as an opportunity to funnel more of the profits from the industry to local development.

In a meeting between officials including mining minister Fernanda Ávila and the governors of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca provinces, which produce the majority of Argentine lithium, it was agreed that the authorities would study legislative mechanisms and instruments to collect a larger proportion of the booming profits from production of the soft, white metal.

In order to promote industrial development, the representatives of the districts that make up the so-called lithium roundtable called on the mining companies to offer proposals to increase the funds they pay to public coffers from sales of the metal, since authorities consider that they are not currently receiving enough, local paper El Cronista reported.

The position of the provincial authorities has been strengthened due to the highly favorable outlook for lithium sales due to the energy transition. Prices of the metal climbed 78% year-on-year in January, reaching an average of US$78,227/t for lithium carbonate equivalent on the Asian market, according to figures from the mining development department.

Argentina is considered to have some of the world's biggest lithium reserves. It is currently the fourth biggest global producer after Australia, Chile and China and aspires to move past China in the near future.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

The governors of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca provinces and government authorities will implement measures to obtain a higher percentage of lithium p...

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

The Canadian miner reported progress during a meeting with the mining minister of San Juan province.

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Ternium complex still ground to a halt over disappearance of activists

Ternium complex still ground to a halt over disappearance of activists

GM investment in Lithium Americas involves Argentina projects

GM investment in Lithium Americas involves Argentina projects

'China’s economic slowdown could dampen demand for copper and lithium'

'China’s economic slowdown could dampen demand for copper and lithium'

Ternium iron ore mine halted after disappearance of Mexican community activists

Ternium iron ore mine halted after disappearance of Mexican community activists

Junior exploration roundup: GoGold, Rugby, AbraSilver and more

Junior exploration roundup: GoGold, Rugby, AbraSilver and more

An Argentine province on the prowl for strategic partners

An Argentine province on the prowl for strategic partners

Spotlight: Barrick's and Lundin's Chilean and Argentine assets

Spotlight: Barrick's and Lundin's Chilean and Argentine assets

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Los Azules
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 12 hours ago
  • Project: red lagoon
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago
  • Project: Escondido
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 5 days ago
  • Project: Josemaría
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 4 days ago
  • Project: sincere
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 6 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz S.E.  (Fomicruz)
  • Argentine company Fomento Minero de Santa Cruz (Fomicruz), wholly-owned by the government of Santa Cruz province, engages in the survey, exploration, operation, and industrializ...
  • Company: Latin Metals Inc.  (Latin Metals)
  • Latin Metals Inc., previously known as Centenera Mining Corp, is a Canadian company aimed at exploring and acquiring mining projects in Argentina, including the copper and gold ...
  • Company: Mansfield Minera S.A.  (Mansfield Minera)
  • Mansfield Minera S.A. is an Argentine mining company owned by Canadian precious metals producer Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Its former parent company was acquired by Fortuna in 20...
  • Company: Newmont Cerro Negro
  • Newmont Cerro Negro, formerly known as Oroplata SA, is the Argentine subsidiary of Newmont in charge of the operation of the Cerro Negro asset, located in southern Argentina. Ne...
  • Company: Puna Operations Inc.  (Puna Operations)
  • Puna Operations Inc. is a venture established in Vancouver in 2017 by SSR Mining aimed at the exploitation of the ore deposits Chinchillas and Pirquitas, in the Province of Juju...
  • Company: 5R S.A.  (5R)
  • 5R S.A. (5R) is a precious metals mining company involved in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in Argentina. It is headquartered in Buenos Aires,...

Latest news

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

Argentine authorities want a bigger slice of the lithium pie

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa Rica and El Salvador

How Guatemala's Cementos Progreso took advantage of the Cemex exit from Costa...

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

First Quantum unit urges Panama to sign mining contract with no more changes

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

Brazil’s Padtec opens Lima office to meet growing Andean fiber demand

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'

'2024 is going to be the year of the wastewater treatment plants'