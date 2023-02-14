Mining exports from Argentina reached a total of US$3.86bn in 2022, the highest annual figure since 2012, with lithium exports rocketing 234% to US$696mn, according to data from the mining development department.

The jump in lithium revenues and the promising outlook for the subsector is seen as an opportunity to funnel more of the profits from the industry to local development.

In a meeting between officials including mining minister Fernanda Ávila and the governors of Jujuy, Salta and Catamarca provinces, which produce the majority of Argentine lithium, it was agreed that the authorities would study legislative mechanisms and instruments to collect a larger proportion of the booming profits from production of the soft, white metal.

In order to promote industrial development, the representatives of the districts that make up the so-called lithium roundtable called on the mining companies to offer proposals to increase the funds they pay to public coffers from sales of the metal, since authorities consider that they are not currently receiving enough, local paper El Cronista reported.

The position of the provincial authorities has been strengthened due to the highly favorable outlook for lithium sales due to the energy transition. Prices of the metal climbed 78% year-on-year in January, reaching an average of US$78,227/t for lithium carbonate equivalent on the Asian market, according to figures from the mining development department.

Argentina is considered to have some of the world's biggest lithium reserves. It is currently the fourth biggest global producer after Australia, Chile and China and aspires to move past China in the near future.