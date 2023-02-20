Argentine bioethanol production reached 1.17Mm3 (million cubic meters) in 2022, the highest level ever recorded, and well above the 1.01Mm3 recorded in 2021, according to a new report from the Rosario stock exchange (BCR).

The increased output came as a consequence of higher fuel demand due to economic growth last year. "As this gasoline has a mandatory [bioethanol] blend of 12%, production of bioethanol in Argentina followed the increase and showed growth of 16% in 2022," the report reads.

Bioethanol production using corn surged 32% last year, reaching 710,000m3, as the drought affecting parts of the country impacted sugarcane harvests. Production of fuel from this crop dipped slightly to 460,000m3 in 2022 as a consequence.

Source: BCR

These figures put Argentina eighth on the list of world bioethanol producers, although well behind the top-ranked US, with an estimated 59.6Mm3 in 2022, and Brazil, which is forecast to have produced 31.7Mm3. Together, those two countries account for 80% of total global production.

The BCR report highlighted that if the obligatory bioethanol blend in Argentine gasoline is raised from the current 12%, the sector could "add dynamism and generate more employment at the federal level."

The domestic bioethanol industry has called on the government to consider authorizing an increase in the blend to 27% (E27), in line with other Mercosur nations, and Brazil and Paraguay in particular.

A first step to achieve that would be to authorize an increase to 15% to enable the sector to increase output gradually and attract investments, with the goal of eventually producing fuel that is 100% hydrated ethanol (E100).

Brazil already has an estimated 30mn flexible fuel vehicles that can use E100, the largest such fleet in the world.