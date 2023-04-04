Argentine cross-border gas dispatches climb, producers eye firm exports
Argentina exported 10.1Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day) natural gas in February – the fastest rate of the past 12 months.
Exports, based on typical season patterns, may remain largely flat in March and April before dropping in winter month May, when some supply contracts are due to end and domestic demand climbs.
In February 2022, the country piped 8.75Mm3/d, according to data from gas regulator Enargas. Exports tend to pick up around August.
Chile is Argentina’s biggest offtaker, accounting for 9.93Mm3/d of gas sent across the border in February.
Most exports – 8.20Mm3/d – were through the GasAndes duct, linking Argentina’s Neuquén basin with Chilean demand center Santiago Metropolitan region. The balance of exports to Chile were via the Methanex YPF and Methanex SIP links in the country’s south, and the Pacífico duct, which runs between Neuquén basin gas field Loma la Lata and south-central Chilean region Biobío. Gas exported via the Pacífico duct is dispatched on a firm basis under an energy integration agreement.
Uruguay purchased 113,000m3/d, which was dispatched through the Cruz del Sur pipeline, which runs between Buenos Aires and Montevideo.
Argentine gas exports were up 15% year-on-year in February.
In the same month, 12 gas export authorization requests were published, filed by Pampa Energía, Wintershall Dea, Pan American Energy, Total Austral and Tecpetrol. Eight were for exports on a firm basis over Argentina's colder months. Typically, firm exports have been limited to warmer months when domestic demand falls.
Favorable prices and domestic transport restrictions – along with growing output and a push to build firm, year-round exports – are making Chile blink brightly on the radars of Argentine producers, chiefly those operating in the Vaca Muerta unconventionals formation.
Benefits are offered for producers who participate in the Plan Gas production incentives program and also want to export. Plan Gas participants that meet their supply commitments may be given preferential rights to export natural gas or LNG on a firm basis during the warmer months, and potentially, the winter months. Argentina does not have export-scale liquefaction facilities, but developers are mulling several projects.
Argentina has export ducts to Chile, Uruguay and Brazil.
ARGENTINE GAS EXPORT AUTHORIZATION REQUESTS PUBLISHED IN FEBRUARY
Vendor: Wintershall Dea
Buyer: Colbún
Maximum amount: 1Mm3/d (non-firm basis), from date of authorization to 1 May 2024
Source: San Roque and Aguada Pichana Este in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pampa Energía
Buyer: Metrogas
Maximum amount: 1.5Mm3/d (non-firm basis), from data of authorization to 1 May 2025
Source: Rio Neuquén, Sierra Chata and El Mangrullo in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pampa Energía
Buyer: Innergy Soluciones Energéticas
Maximum amount: 1.0Mm3/d (non-firm basis), from date of authorization to 31 December 2024
Source: Rio Neuquén, Sierra Chata and El Mangrullo in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pan American Energy
Buyer: GM Holdings
Maximum amount: 200,000m3/d (firm basis), from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: San Roque, Lindero Atravesado, Bandurria Centro, Aguada Pichana Oeste and Aguada Pichana Este, in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pan American Energy
Buyer: Enel Generación Chile
Maximum amount: 345,455m3/d (firm basis), from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: San Roque, Bandurria Centro, Lindero Atravesado, Aguada Pichana Oeste and Aguada Pichana Este, in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pampa Energía
Buyer: Enel Generación Chile
Maximum amount: 1.16Mm3/d (firm basis), from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: Rio Neuquén, Sierra Chata and El Mangrullo in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Pampa Energía
Buyer: GM Holdings
Maximum amount: 150,000m3/d (firm basis), from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: Rio Neuquén, Sierra Chata and El Mangrullo in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Total Austral
Buyer: Enel Generación Chile
Maximum amount: 359,091m3/d (firm basis), from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: San Roque, Aguada Pichana Este, Aguada Pichana Oeste, Rincón La Ceniza, in the Neuquén basin.
Vendor: Total Austral
Buyer: GM Holdings
Maximum amount: 50,000m3/d (firm basis, from 1 May 2023 to 1 July 2023
Source: San Roque, Aguada Pichana Este, Aguada Pichana Oeste, Rincón La Ceniza, in the Neuquén basin.
Vendor: Pampa Energía
Buyer: Aprovisionadora Global de Energía
Maximum amount: 1.5Mm3/d (non-firm), from date of authorization to 1 May 2025
Source: Rio Neuquén, Sierra Chata and El Mangrullo in the Neuquén basin
Vendor: Tecpetrol
Buyer: Enel Generación Chile
Maximum amount: 531,818m3/d (firm), from 1 May to 1 July 2023
Source: Fortín de Piedra, Neuquén basin
Vendor: Tecpetrol
Buyer: GM Holdings
Maximum amount: 150,000m3/d (firm), from 1 May to 1 July 2023
Source: Fortín de Piedra, Neuquén basin
