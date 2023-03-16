A push by Argentine province Río Negro to extract unconventional hydrocarbons from the Vaca Muerta shale play is advancing.

Río Negro sits over a slice of the formation, which is driving national oil and gas output growth. The biggest chunk of Vaca Muerta is within the boundaries of the country’s top hydrocarbons jurisdiction, Neuquén province.

Río Negro is offering three areas: Confluencia Norte, Confluencia Sur and Cinco Saltos Norte.

Companies Kilwer and Pan American Energy (PAE) placed bids for Confluencia Norte and Confluencia Sur, the provincial government said in a statement.

For Confluencia Norte, Kilwer presented an exploration plan involving the equivalent of US$10.3mn, PAE US$48.3mn.

For Confluencia Sur, Kilwer presented an exploration plan involving the equivalent of US$12mn, PAE US$38.2mn.

Deputy governor Alejandro Palmieri said in a statement, “for the province, it is the first major step in the development of and positioning in what is Vaca Muerta, in nonconventional exploration, to expand our basin, boost resources and increase economic activity.”

Officials want to award “unconventional exploration permits and possible hydrocarbon extraction, transport and sale concessions,” a notice in the official gazette said at the auction launch several months ago.

Argentine producers are ramping up oil and gas output. The focus on oil producers is chiefly the export market, while gas players seek to substitute imports, boost exports and, eventually, ship LNG.

RÍO NEGRO OIL PRODUCTION

Oil production in Río Negro has been trending down since mid-2013, according to data from the federal energy department. Production in December was 3,335m3/d, compared with 47,700m3/d in Neuquén.

In December, conventionals accounted for 89.7% of output and tight oil 10.3%.

The top three Río Negro oil producers in December were Vista Energy, YPF and Petroleros Sudamericanos.

RÍO NEGRO GAS PRODUCTION

Río Negro gas output has been trending down since around August 2019. Roughly half of production is conventional gas, the balance tight gas.

The top three Río Negro gas producers in December were YPF, Capex and Tecpetrol.

Río Negro production in December was 3.95Mm3/d (million cubic meters per day), according to data from the federal energy department. Neuquén, in comparison, produced 80.6Mm3/d.

Rating agency Fitch said hydrocarbons promotion decree No. 277 can help drive growth of the sector.

The decree, published last year, allows qualifying exporters who ramp up production to maintain hard-currency cash reserves abroad.

Companies must formally apply to the government to access the benefits, which ease capital control restrictions.

Fitch estimates that incremental production last year generated US$420mn of hard currency.

“This is a small dollar amount given the overall hard-currency needs of Argentina, but given the immense opportunity trapped within [shale play] Vaca Muerta (VM), this policy and others like it can drive growth in the sector and help enhance hard-currency reserves,” Fitch said in a statement.

Fitch underscored the role of a favorable policy environment.

“The Argentine government role in supporting favorable government policies that incentivize much needed investments in the energy sector is crucial to solidify the energy sector independence,” Fitch said.

Citing the major untapped potential of Vaca Muerta, it added: “A regulatory framework that provides certainty, be it access to FX to pay dividends outside Argentina, as well as visibility throughout the investment period are necessary pieces to guarantee private investment. Looking ahead to the upcoming [presidential] elections in October, the issue of VM's development appears to have solid support from all political parties, given its transformational capacity for the economy.”

Fitch estimates that the investment plan to boost hydrocarbon production will be roughly US$7bn in 2023, which is 2.3x greater than the last four-year average.

The agency estimates that pipeline and storage outlay – needed to lever open dispatch bottlenecks – should register at around US$4bn over the next four years.