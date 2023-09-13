Bnamericas

Argentine report outlines US$29bn oil and gas export potential
Argentina could potentially earn US$29.1bn from oil and gas exports in 2030, according to a report commissioned by local hydrocarbons production and exploration chamber CEPH.
Achieving this would involve ramping up output and implementing regulatory measures to help incentivize requisite E&P and midstream infrastructure outlay.
Oil production, driven by nonconventional output, would need to climb to 1.46Mb/d from around 617,000b/d, while gas production, driven by shale, would have to grow to 226Mm3/d from about 140Mm3/d.
Argentina registered US$8.40bn in energy exports last year and US$12.9bn in energy imports, the report states. In July, Argentina exported 64.7Mm3 gas (around 2.09Mm3/d) and 3.24Mb oil (around 105,000b/d), down 25.1% and up 143% year-on-year, respectively, according to data from the General Mosconi energy institute think tank.
In terms of outlay, taking into account oil, gas and private investment in infrastructure, billions are needed over the coming years. According to the CEPH report, US$6.39bn would be needed in 2023, US$7.84bn in 2024, US$9.96bn in 2025, US$12.4bn in 2026, US$16.4bn in 2027, US$14.5bn in 2028, US$16.2bn in 2029 and US$18.1bn in 2030.
Upstream investment in 2022 was US$9.2bn in 2022 and is expected to climb to around US$11.0bn this year, according a report from fellow consultancy Aleph.
Sector players have been calling for tweaks to support competitiveness and for long-term regulatory stability. Along with easing forex controls, another demand is for long-term state energy policy that remains in place no matter which political coalition is in power.
A junior and a major have announced plans to sell assets in the country.
While Argentina’s political parties differ on many issues, development of the oil and gas industry generally receives bipartisan support. As things stand, a right-wing or center-right government appears likely to take the helm following elections next quarter. The big question is what policy is presented and whether it gets through congress.
***
In related news, the federal energy department reduced to 30 days from 45 the amount of time parties will have to prepare and place bids in a bioethanol project tender.
A resolution cites the “overriding” need to ensure sufficient supply to meet a 12% blending rule established in law.
Parties will have 30 days, starting from the date associated terms and conditions are published, to present offers.
Federal officials are seeking a minimum 250,000m3/y for blending with standard gasoline, via new production projects or expansions of existing plants.
