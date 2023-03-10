By Arsat

This is a machine translation of the original press release issued in Spanish

Less than ten weeks after the start of the expansion work of the Federal Fiber Optic Network (REFEFO), ARSAT announces that capacity has been reached to provide service to more than 75 percent of the planned demand.

The deployment exceeded the 64 planned sites across the country. Thus, ARSAT will fulfill, in record time, the satisfaction of the demand for services of SMEs, cooperatives and large companies, through a collaborative scheme aimed at improving the infrastructure and connectivity capacity throughout the national territory. Especially, in those locations far from urban centers.

“The realization of these objectives, of these works, of reaching the goals set as a team, is an enormous satisfaction for all the members of ARSAT. We are not just a technology or connectivity company, we are a team of people committed to the country, which interconnects, communicates, links and creates a sense of Nation, based on our own investment and a collaboration architecture with all the actors of telecommunications”, highlighted Facundo Leal, President and General Manager of ARSAT.

“The development of this process allows us to position the company as a reference for the current and future requirements of the provinces in terms of connectivity and digital services. We are proud to reach out and connect, we are proud to make Argentina more connected, productive and inclusive," said the manager.