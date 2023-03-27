This is a machine translation of Ascenty's press release

São Paulo, March 27, 2023 -- Ascenty, the leading company in the data center market in Latin America, with a total of 34 units in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, has just joined the UN Global Compact (Organization of United Nations) in Brazil. The initiative aims to mobilize the business community to adopt and promote, in their business practices, the Ten Principles that are universally accepted in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment and the fight against corruption. Those who are part of the Global Compact also assume the responsibility of contributing to the achievement of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a world agenda of public policies aimed at social development by 2030.

Thus, Ascenty becomes the only Latin American data center company that is a signatory to what is the largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative in the world. It is yet another pioneering move by the company, which has neutralized all of its carbon emissions since 2020, as well as certifying the first data center in Brazil under the ISO 14001 standard in 2016, when the corporate environmental management system was still an incipient issue.

“By joining the Global Compact, we are committed to annually reporting our progress in relation to the Ten Principles, which encourages the constant evolution of our sustainable practices”, informs Fábio Trimarco, Compliance and Quality director at Ascenty. “This initiative is fundamental for understanding what are the gaps in improving our sustainability, as well as participating in a community with a holistic view on the subject, which gives us the opportunity to learn about the best practices for solving problems similar to ours. ”, he adds.

As a special initiative of the UN Secretary General, the United Nations Global Compact is a call for companies around the world to align their operations and strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption.

The UN Global Compact Brazil was created in 2003, and today it is the third largest local network in the world, with more than 1,600 participants. The more than 40 projects carried out in the country cover, mainly, the themes: Water and Sanitation, Food and Agriculture, Energy and Climate, Human Rights and Work, Anti-Corruption, Engagement and Communication.

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest data center and connectivity service provider in Latin America, currently with 34 data centers in operation and/or under construction in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, interconnected by 5,000 km of proprietary fiber optic network. The company was founded in 2010 and operates in the construction and operation of world-class data centers, serving the largest providers of cloud and technology services in the world, as well as customers in the financial, retail, industry, health and service integrators segments. To support its expansion, Ascenty relies on its shareholders -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management company, and Digital Realty, the world's largest data center company, with more than 300 units located in North America , Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, visit the website.

About the Global Compact

Launched in 2000, the Global Compact guides and supports the global business community in advancing the UN's goals and values through responsible corporate practices. With more than 16,000 companies and almost 4,000 non-business organizations, distributed in 70 local networks, covering almost 170 countries, it is the largest corporate sustainability initiative in the world. Companies that want to take part can find more information on our website.