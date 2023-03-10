This is a machine translation of Ascenty's press release

São Paulo, March 10, 2023 -- Ascenty, the leader in colocation in Latin America, with 34 data centers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, has secured funding of US$1.025 billion for a five-year term in two instruments.

The first of these was an overseas Term Loan Facility of US＄825 million, led by Itaú, Natixis, Scotiabank, Credit Agricole, Banco MUFG Brasil and Mizuho. In addition to these banks, another six joined the operation.

The second instrument was the issuance of debentures in the local market in an amount equivalent to US＄ 200 million, led by Bradesco. The debentures were issued in reais and are swapped to the dollar.

These operations lengthened the company's debt term and added cash to expand its activities in Brazil. Even with the global financial market going through a volatile moment, Ascenty demonstrates that its long-term relationships with clients and operational solidity provide the company with a differentiated condition for raising funds.

“Based on the success obtained in financing the Brazilian operations, we will now seek similar structures for the markets in Mexico, Chile and Colombia”, comments Gustavo Sousa, CFO of Ascenty. “This operation, unprecedented in the sector, demonstrates the confidence that the market has in Ascenty, which stands out for its portfolio of long-term clients, such as big tech companies, but mainly for its capacity in operation. Despite being a young company, only 13 years old, its projects have reached a high level of maturity, around 90% of our capacity in Brazil is fully operational,” adds Sousa.

About Ascenty

Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest provider of data center and connectivity services in Latin America, currently with 34 data centers in operation and/or under construction in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, interconnected by 5,000 km of proprietary fiber optic network. The company was founded in 2010 and operates in the construction and operation of world-class data centers, serving the largest providers of cloud and technology services in the world, as well as customers in the financial, retail, industry, health and service integrators segments. To support its expansion, Ascenty relies on its shareholders -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management company, and Digital Realty, the largest data center company in the world, with more than 300 units located in North America , Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, visit the website