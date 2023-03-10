Ascenty raises US$1.025bn in financing for investments in the construction of new datacenters
This is a machine translation of Ascenty's press release
São Paulo, March 10, 2023 -- Ascenty, the leader in colocation in Latin America, with 34 data centers in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, has secured funding of US$1.025 billion for a five-year term in two instruments.
The first of these was an overseas Term Loan Facility of US＄825 million, led by Itaú, Natixis, Scotiabank, Credit Agricole, Banco MUFG Brasil and Mizuho. In addition to these banks, another six joined the operation.
The second instrument was the issuance of debentures in the local market in an amount equivalent to US＄ 200 million, led by Bradesco. The debentures were issued in reais and are swapped to the dollar.
These operations lengthened the company's debt term and added cash to expand its activities in Brazil. Even with the global financial market going through a volatile moment, Ascenty demonstrates that its long-term relationships with clients and operational solidity provide the company with a differentiated condition for raising funds.
“Based on the success obtained in financing the Brazilian operations, we will now seek similar structures for the markets in Mexico, Chile and Colombia”, comments Gustavo Sousa, CFO of Ascenty. “This operation, unprecedented in the sector, demonstrates the confidence that the market has in Ascenty, which stands out for its portfolio of long-term clients, such as big tech companies, but mainly for its capacity in operation. Despite being a young company, only 13 years old, its projects have reached a high level of maturity, around 90% of our capacity in Brazil is fully operational,” adds Sousa.
About Ascenty
Ascenty, a Digital Realty and Brookfield company, is the largest provider of data center and connectivity services in Latin America, currently with 34 data centers in operation and/or under construction in Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Colombia, interconnected by 5,000 km of proprietary fiber optic network. The company was founded in 2010 and operates in the construction and operation of world-class data centers, serving the largest providers of cloud and technology services in the world, as well as customers in the financial, retail, industry, health and service integrators segments. To support its expansion, Ascenty relies on its shareholders -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, a Canadian asset management company, and Digital Realty, the largest data center company in the world, with more than 300 units located in North America , Europe, Latin America, Asia and Australia. To learn more about Ascenty, visit the website
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Brazilian carriers ramp up datacenter shutdowns amid cloud migration
Some players such as Telefónica and TIM in Brazil have advanced on the shutdown of their legacy IT datacenters to focus on services provided by maj...
Gilat Enables TIM Brasil to Be First Network Operator with Coverage to 100% of Brazilian Cities
Gilat's cellular backhaul over satellite solution empowered TIM Brasil to provide mobile coverage to all of Brazil’s 5,570 municipalities.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 3
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 4
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Espírito Santo fiber optic network (ES-Digital)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
12 months ago
- Project: SP4 Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 year ago
- Project: Datacenter Rio de Janeiro 2
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Datacenter SP5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second data center (Fortaleza)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Campinas Data Center Modernization 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Third phase of expansion of the datacenter SP4 (IBX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: International Business Exchange (IBX) SP2 Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: CBRE Brasil
- Company: DCBM Servicos e Comercio de Infraestrutura Para Ambientes de Missao Critica LTDA (DCBM Data Center)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Kyndryl Brasil
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Mendes Holler Engenharia Comércio e Consultoria Ltda. (Mendes Holler)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Atento Brasil S.A. (Atento Brasil)
- Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A. (Ligga Telecom)
-
Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...
- Company: Santa Paulina Engenharia Ltda. (Santa Paulina Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Modular Data Centers Indústria Comércio e Serviços S.A. (Modular Data Centers)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Inovamall Consultoria e Assessoria Empresarial Ltda. (Inovamall)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...