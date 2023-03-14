Guyana
News

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Tenders Photovoltaic
Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

Eight groups submitted offers in Guyana Power and Light’s (GPL) tender to develop utility-scale solar capacity and associated battery energy storage.

The process is for eight photovoltaic plants and storage systems totaling 33MWp and 34MWh, respectively, in three lots: Berbice, Linden and Essequibo. The call was issued in December.

The bidders were Protable Turbine Energy, China National Machinery Import & Export, China Road and Bridge, Powerchina Jiangxi Electric Power Construction, Korea Electric Power & Green Energy, Sinosoar-Instec Consortium, Standing Power Eng., and Sumec Complete Equipment & Engineering, procurement information shows.

Read Chinese courting Guyana government amid energy build-out

The proposals ranged from US$17.6mn to US$35mn, depending on lot.

Last year, the government and IDB signed a financing agreement of up to US$83.3mn from the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation to support the solar deployment. And in February, IDB Invest inked a deal with local firm 2020 FMCG to develop photovoltaic capacity.

Most of Guyana’s electricity comes from fuel oil-fired power plants with renewables limited to small-scale, off-grid units.

In his 2023 budget speech, finance minister Ashni Singh said that 43.4bn Guyanese dollars (US$206mn) was allocated for the energy sector.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Guyana)

Guyana's historic Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister

Guyana's historic Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister

Government’s historic Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) 2030 presented to the National Assembly by Finance Minister

Guyana begins procurement to oversee development of 300MW, NGL plants

Guyana begins procurement to oversee development of 300MW, NGL plants

The project will transport natural gas onshore from the Liza field in the Stabroek block to a power plant and natural gas liquids facility.

Trinidad dissects gas monetization options for Suriname

Trinidad dissects gas monetization options for Suriname

Guyana's plan to land gas onshore advances with new call

Guyana's plan to land gas onshore advances with new call

Guyana leapfrogs into solar energy future with Norwegian forest payments

Guyana leapfrogs into solar energy future with Norwegian forest payments

Guyana solar financing enters implementation phase

Guyana solar financing enters implementation phase

Guyana to procure gas-to-energy project management

Guyana to procure gas-to-energy project management

Caribbean power watch: Solar concessions, financing, strategic roadmap, stakeholder engagement

Caribbean power watch: Solar concessions, financing, strategic roadmap, stakeholder engagement

ExxonMobil pushing ahead with Guyana gas-to-energy project

ExxonMobil pushing ahead with Guyana gas-to-energy project

Suriname planning high voltage dispatch project

Suriname planning high voltage dispatch project

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Guyana)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Schlumberger Guyana Inc.  (Schlumberger Guyana)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: Guyana Power & Light Inc.  (GPL)
  • State utility Guyana Power & Light Inc. (GPL) engages in power generation, transmission, and distribution in the country. The company, together with local firm National Industri...

Latest news

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

Asian groups flock to Guyana utility scale solar, storage call

2 major Mexican infra projects not at risk after June elections

2 major Mexican infra projects not at risk after June elections

Chile’s Sonda looking at new fiber PPPs with Brazilian states

Chile’s Sonda looking at new fiber PPPs with Brazilian states

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

Brazil's Galvani to invest over US$100mn in fertilizer production

SVB fallout seen to have minimal effects on Latin America

SVB fallout seen to have minimal effects on Latin America