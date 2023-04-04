Monthly crude production in Peru this year is projected to peak in June at 47,401b/d, according to data from hydrocarbons licensing authority Perupetro.

The data also shows that natural gas output is forecast to reach a monthly high of 1.425Bf3/d (40.3Mm3/d) in September.

This year’s production of oil and gas is projected to average 45,103b/d and 1.311Bf3/d, compared with 40,540b/d and 1.326Bf3/d in 2022, according to the agency.

Latest Perupetro metrics reveal that crude and gas output this year through March 30 averaged 36,939b/d and 1.439Bf3/d.

The top three oil producing areas for 2023 are expected to be blocks 95, X and Z-2B which are forecast to average 20,672b/d, 9,148b/d and 3,664b/d, respectively, in December.

For their part, blocks 88, 56 and 57 will continue to be the country’s principal gas contributors with 712Mf3/d, 352Mf3/d and 195Mf3/d, respectively, in December.

Several blocks, however, are forecast to remain offline due to reasons ranging from force majeure – primarily socio-environmental conflicts – to legal wrangling to contractual issues.

These blocks are 8 (potential production in December), 39, 58, 64, 67, 192 and Z-1.

In the case of 192, Perupetro and national oil company Petroperú recently signed a contract whereby the latter will reactivate the acreage which had been producing 8,700b/d until operations were suspended in February 2020.

