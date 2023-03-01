Canadian miner Aura Minerals is eyeing acquisitions of copper assets in Latin America to maintain a healthy revenue balance between the red metal and gold.

"We are interested in acquiring assets in the copper area in Latin American countries, preferably in countries where we are already present," CEO Rodrigo Barbosa (pictured) told BNamericas.

Aura has operations in Brazil, Mexico and Honduras.

This week saw the company unveil the acquisition of an exploration permit for the Serra da Estrela project in the Carajás region of Brazil's Pará state, with an initial payment of US$3mn.

"This acquisition is part of that plan to keep copper relevant in our operation and the idea is to also look at assets in this segment that are at more advanced stages," said Barbosa.

According to the executive, with projects in the gold segment moving forward, gold is likely to increase its participation in the company's revenues.

"Currently copper accounts for 30% of our revenue while gold accounts for 70%. With the startup of new projects in the gold segment, this [copper] share will drop to 15%. What I consider healthy is having a share in copper of between 30% and 40% of revenue, and that is what we are going to pursue," he said.

The Almas gold project in Tocantins state will see its ramp-up starting in April and commercial production in July.

In addition, in 2023 the company expects board approval for the development of new greenfield gold projects Borborema, in Rio Grande do Norte state, and Matupá, in Mato Grosso.

The board is likely to approve Borborema by June and Matupá some months later, according to Barbosa. The approvals could see the firm increase its estimated capex for this year and look for financing, he said.

The capex plan for 2023 is an outlay of between US$80.6mn and US$92.7mn.

"Once new projects are approved and we have greater visibility of the investments involved, we will include this in new projections that may be announced during this year,” said Barbosa. “Our strategy for new projects is always to seek financing for at least 50% of the total, while the remainder is done through equity solutions and the company's own cash."

PRODUCTION

This year’s production is expected to reach 254,000-292,000oz of gold equivalent. By comparison, it produced 242,524oz in 2022, down 6% from 2021.

After the implementation of Borborema and Matupá, in addition to optimizations of existing operations, the company is aiming to reach an output of 450,000oz/y by 2025.