Brazil
Press Release

Banks estimate investing R$47.4bn in technology in 2024

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, April 18, 2024
Documenting IP Telephony E-Commerce MPLS Managed Services Digital Transformation Integration platforms Back up Security Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) 5g Networks Testing Commercial Bank Call Center Blockchain Structured cabling Systems engineering Big Data Private Investment Corporate Services Consultancy Training Artificial intelligence Private Links Commercial & Retail Banking

With your subscription you will have access to key information about:

Project profiles

31,000+ projects in Latin America.

People profiles

39,000+ global companies doing business in the region.

Company profiles

95,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects

News

Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Fill out the form

Please use a corporate email address