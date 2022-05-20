This DDEC release was published using machine translation.

The Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico (EDB) and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico (DDEC), have established a collaborative agreement (MOU) to facilitate and speed up access for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to the benefits of the Energy Support program offered by both agencies, announced Luis Alemañy González, president of the BDE, and Manuel Cidre Miranda, secretary of the DDEC.

"There is a symbiotic relationship of purposes between the BDE and the DDEC, which allows the establishment of a strategic alliance aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses to acquire renewable energy equipment and energy conservation initiatives, through the program Energy Support , which seeks to support the merchant through a grant from the DDEC and a financing product from the BDE to cover any amount or difference discovered after receiving the grant from the DDEC," said Alemañy González.

For his part, Cidre Miranda explained that "during the past year we launched the Energy Support initiative to assist small and medium-sized companies in green energy initiatives and in addition to providing them with an incentive, we are committed to providing them with support so that they can complete your projects and maximize the opportunity. In total, Energy Support is impacting 888 beneficiary SMEs and 55 supplier SMEs, some of these projects have already started, but others are waiting for this type of additional help to proceed”.

The Energy Support program received an allocation from the Government of Puerto Rico to DECC of $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA ).

“The results we had from Energy Support include 517 projects that exceed $25,000, which highlights the need for financing alternatives such as the one that companies will now be able to receive, thanks to the support of the Economic Development Bank. We will continue working to maximize assistance and ensure that companies have the tools to complete their projects,” said Francisco Berrios Portela, director of the DDEC's Energy Public Policy Program (PPPE).

The Energy Support financing product of the Economic Development Bank offers financing of up to $225,000 with a fixed interest rate of between 4% - 8% per year. Likewise, it has a term of up to a maximum of five (5) years and a moratorium of three (3) months on the payment of principal, paying interest only; then 57 monthly payments of principal, interest and reserve, as applicable.

In addition, a minimum contribution, the subsidy or economic incentive approved by the DDEC to the SME ($25,000.00 per participant) must cover at least 10% of the project cost. As collateral, UCC Filing is required on equipment to be acquired through this financing. Financing has 0.75% commitment charges and 0.25% handling charges.

"If the financing is greater than $225,000, the BDE will evaluate it under the applicable terms and conditions," explained Alemañy González.

The collaborative agreement between the parties will be effective from the date of its granting until June 30, 2023. The termination of this agreement will in no way affect the validity and/or enforceability of the financing granted under it, stressed the president of the BDE.

“We will continue to work in an integrated manner, combining efforts in favor of the economic development of Puerto Rico while we continue advancing with the established public energy policy. We urge the companies participating in the Energy Support incentive to maximize the opportunity with the Bank's Energy Support financing, which will be of great help not only to reduce high energy costs, but also to improve the economy and the environment " , concluded Alemañy González and Cidre Miranda.