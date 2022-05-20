BDE and DDEC sign agreement to speed up access to the Energy Support Program in Puerto Rico
This DDEC release was published using machine translation.
The Economic Development Bank for Puerto Rico (EDB) and the Department of Economic Development and Commerce of Puerto Rico (DDEC), have established a collaborative agreement (MOU) to facilitate and speed up access for small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) to the benefits of the Energy Support program offered by both agencies, announced Luis Alemañy González, president of the BDE, and Manuel Cidre Miranda, secretary of the DDEC.
"There is a symbiotic relationship of purposes between the BDE and the DDEC, which allows the establishment of a strategic alliance aimed at helping small and medium-sized businesses to acquire renewable energy equipment and energy conservation initiatives, through the program Energy Support , which seeks to support the merchant through a grant from the DDEC and a financing product from the BDE to cover any amount or difference discovered after receiving the grant from the DDEC," said Alemañy González.
For his part, Cidre Miranda explained that "during the past year we launched the Energy Support initiative to assist small and medium-sized companies in green energy initiatives and in addition to providing them with an incentive, we are committed to providing them with support so that they can complete your projects and maximize the opportunity. In total, Energy Support is impacting 888 beneficiary SMEs and 55 supplier SMEs, some of these projects have already started, but others are waiting for this type of additional help to proceed”.
The Energy Support program received an allocation from the Government of Puerto Rico to DECC of $20 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA ).
“The results we had from Energy Support include 517 projects that exceed $25,000, which highlights the need for financing alternatives such as the one that companies will now be able to receive, thanks to the support of the Economic Development Bank. We will continue working to maximize assistance and ensure that companies have the tools to complete their projects,” said Francisco Berrios Portela, director of the DDEC's Energy Public Policy Program (PPPE).
The Energy Support financing product of the Economic Development Bank offers financing of up to $225,000 with a fixed interest rate of between 4% - 8% per year. Likewise, it has a term of up to a maximum of five (5) years and a moratorium of three (3) months on the payment of principal, paying interest only; then 57 monthly payments of principal, interest and reserve, as applicable.
In addition, a minimum contribution, the subsidy or economic incentive approved by the DDEC to the SME ($25,000.00 per participant) must cover at least 10% of the project cost. As collateral, UCC Filing is required on equipment to be acquired through this financing. Financing has 0.75% commitment charges and 0.25% handling charges.
"If the financing is greater than $225,000, the BDE will evaluate it under the applicable terms and conditions," explained Alemañy González.
The collaborative agreement between the parties will be effective from the date of its granting until June 30, 2023. The termination of this agreement will in no way affect the validity and/or enforceability of the financing granted under it, stressed the president of the BDE.
“We will continue to work in an integrated manner, combining efforts in favor of the economic development of Puerto Rico while we continue advancing with the established public energy policy. We urge the companies participating in the Energy Support incentive to maximize the opportunity with the Bank's Energy Support financing, which will be of great help not only to reduce high energy costs, but also to improve the economy and the environment " , concluded Alemañy González and Cidre Miranda.
To continue reading, subscribe to BNamericas to get all the information in this article and access to related news items and reports.
News in: Electric Power (Puerto Rico)
Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority issues request for qualifications
The purpose of the RFQ is to update the list of qualified advisors
New Fortress Energy Secures LNG Supply Through 2027
New Fortress Energy Secures LNG Supply Through 2027
Subscribe to BNamericas and gain access to thousands of project profiles, key contacts and news.
Other projects in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Serra do Assuruá X Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá IX Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá VIII Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá VII Wind Farm (Serra de Assuruá Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá VI wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá IV wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá I wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Serra do Assuruá III wind farm (Serra de Assuruá complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Lomas de Duqueco wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Ruphay photovoltaic project (ex San José photovoltaic plant)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
Other companies in: Electric Power
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Anabática Renovables S.A. (Anabática Renovables)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consórcio Mirante do Oeste Geração de Energia
-
Mirante do Oeste Geração de Energia Consortium is a company formed by Mirante Energética SA and Oeste Energia Investimentos e Participações SA for the execution of the Oeste Ser...
- Company: Grupo Gredco S.A.C.
- Company: Elera Renováveis S.A. (Elera Renováveis)
-
Elera Renováveis, formerly known as Brookfield Energia Renovável, is the renewable energy division of Brookfield Asset Management in Brazil. It started operations in 2001 and is...
- Company: Âmbar Energia Ltda. (Âmbar Energia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX Resources)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Summum Projects México
-
Design, Procurement, Project Management, Construction Management and Construction Supervision Management, for industrial, civil and infrastructure facilities.