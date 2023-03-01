Belo Horizonte, capital of Brazil’s Minas Gerais state, obtained financing of 200mn reais (US$38.5mn) from state-run bank Caixa Econômica Federal to invest in infrastructure and waterworks.

"Proceeds will be allocated primarily to actions for the implementation and reconstruction of public roads, risk reduction on slopes, treatment of valley bottoms, urbanization and regularization in settlements of social interest," city hall said in a statement.

As severe rainfall intensifies, local governments have made reinforcing slopes priorities, mitigating the risks of landslides in urban areas and on highways.