BHP reveals interest in investing in Argentina
Officials of BHP’s Minera Escondida copper miner expressed interest in increasing investments in Argentina’s San Juan province.
"We are focused on growing in America and from that point of view San Juan presents a great attraction in opportunities," René Muga, president of the Chilean mining subsidiary, said during a meeting Tuesday with San Juan governor Sergio Uñac, according to a statement from the provincial government.
Although it was the first meeting BHP has had with the governor and investment amounts were not announced, the Australian giant has 9.9% of Canada’s Filo Mining, a Lundin-group company that is developing the Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver project in the province.
This month BHP received the go-ahead from Brazilian regulators to acquire Australian copper and gold producer OZ Minerals for US$6.6bn.
OZ’s interests include the Antas North copper and gold mine, the Carajás copper project and CentroGold, one of the largest undeveloped gold projects in Brazil.
In Peru, BHP has a major share in copper-zinc mine Antamina.
In Chile, it has Escondida, the biggest copper mine in the world, and has operational improvement plans for Spence, among other interests.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Junior exploration roundup: Silver Mountain, GoGold, G2 and more
Companies with operations in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Guyana, Bolivia and Ecuador provide updates.
World Bank sees copper, lithium prices staying high on energy transition demand
The multilateral is advising governments in Latin America to regulate clean production and bring more benefits to communities.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Second Expansion of Fenix
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Fenix expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Taca Taca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Sal de los Angeles (ex Salar de Diablillos)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Rio Colorado
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Salar de Olaroz (Expansion Phase 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Jama
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Sal de Vida (Stage 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Sal de Oro (Hombre Muerto Norte)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Yergo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Argentina)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Boetto y Buttigliengo S.A. (BBC Constructora)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Embajada de Canadá en Argentina / Canadian Embassy - Argentina
-
The Canadian Embassy in Argentina provides information on investment opportunities, trade negotiations and agreements, conflict resolution, environmental assessments, and guidel...
- Company: Baker & McKenzie Argentina
-
The local subsidiary of the law firm Baker & McKenzie has two offices in Buenos Aires. For the last 40 years, the firm has advised companies in Argentina in the areas of mergers...
- Company: Los Domos Pty Ltd (Los Domos)
- Company: Petra Energy S.A. (Petra Energy)
- Company: Galaxy Lithium (Sal de Vida) S.A. (Sal de Vida)
-
Galaxy Lithium (Sal de Vida) S.A., a subsidiary of Australian lithium miner Galaxy Resources Ltd., is advancing plans to develop its flagship Sal de Vida lithium and potash brin...
- Company: KRK Latinoamericana S.A. (KRK Latinoamericana)
-
KRK Latinoamericana S.A., founded in 2001, is an Argentinean firm based in Buenos Aires which is aimed at providing comprehensive engineering and execution projects for bulk mat...
- Company: Austral Gold Argentina S.A. (Austral Gold Argentina)
-
Austral Gold Argentina S.A. is a branch of the Australian mining company Austral Gold Limited, established in 2007 and headquartered in Buenos Aires which acquires, explores and...