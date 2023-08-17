Bladex and BTG Pactual successfully lead the first syndicated loan for GeoPark Colombia S.A.S. for US$80,000,000 2-year Senior Unsecured Committed Facility
Bnamericas Published: Thursday, August 17, 2023
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
25,000+ projects in Latin America.
35,000+ global companies doing business in the region.
82,000+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.