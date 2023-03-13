Press release by BNDES

This is a machine translation of the release originally published in Portuguese

March 13, 2023

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing worth R$ 90 million for Helexia, from the Voltalia group, to install 17 photovoltaic plants in the municipalities of Loanda (PR), Cidade Gaúcha (PR), Alto Paraná (PR ), Paranaíba (MS) and Rolim de Moura (RO).

The plants have an installed capacity of 19 MW, in the form of distributed generation.

The project, structured as Project Finance, is based on high efficiency photovoltaic modules. The energy generated will be fully injected into the power distribution network, to offset the consumption of Telefônica Brasil SA (Vivo) subsidiaries located in Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia, connected at low voltage to the distribution network of the Copel concessionaires (PR ) and Energisa (MS and RO). The forecast is that all 17 plants will be in operation by 2023 and that, in the implementation phase, 245 jobs will be generated, in addition to 215 jobs after the completion of the project.

“The financing is in line with the BNDES strategy of contributing to the energy transition, with an increase of 19 MW of distributed energy mini-generation, close to the load center, and from a renewable source,” said Luciana Costa, director of Infrastructure and Climate Change from BNDES.

Positive impacts – The project has a relevant economic impact, since it is an infrastructure operation with geographically disseminated effects. It contributes to overcoming bottlenecks in the flow of energy, considering that the plants are located close to the load centers and, therefore, use their own distribution network without the need to build large transmission lines.

From an environmental point of view, the solar energy source is clean, renewable, replaces the use of fossil fuels and, therefore, helps to reduce the effects of climate change. Due to their small size and low constructive complexity, the plants do not exert pressure on sensitive areas of environmental protection. It is estimated a reduction of 77 thousand tons of CO 2 equivalent over the 25 years of useful life.

“We received with great enthusiasm the trust placed in Helexia. The news accompanies the announcement by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR) about the importance and growth of solar energy in Brazil, which has just surpassed wind power in terms of installed capacity, representing a double celebration for us.

This is Helexia's first project financing operation in Brazil and an important milestone in the still recent trajectory of the company, with two years of operation in the country. Being able to count on the support of the BNDES boosts our main objective, which is to help corporations make their energy transition a reality and thus contribute to the sustainability of the planet. We are even more proud to know that we qualify as Project Finance, the most sophisticated modality of the institution”, celebrates the CEO of Helexia Brasil, Aurélien Maudonnet.