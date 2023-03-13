BNDES approves BRL 90 million for the construction of 17 solar plants at Helexia
Press release by BNDES
This is a machine translation of the release originally published in Portuguese
March 13, 2023
The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) approved financing worth R$ 90 million for Helexia, from the Voltalia group, to install 17 photovoltaic plants in the municipalities of Loanda (PR), Cidade Gaúcha (PR), Alto Paraná (PR ), Paranaíba (MS) and Rolim de Moura (RO).
The plants have an installed capacity of 19 MW, in the form of distributed generation.
The project, structured as Project Finance, is based on high efficiency photovoltaic modules. The energy generated will be fully injected into the power distribution network, to offset the consumption of Telefônica Brasil SA (Vivo) subsidiaries located in Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Rondônia, connected at low voltage to the distribution network of the Copel concessionaires (PR ) and Energisa (MS and RO). The forecast is that all 17 plants will be in operation by 2023 and that, in the implementation phase, 245 jobs will be generated, in addition to 215 jobs after the completion of the project.
“The financing is in line with the BNDES strategy of contributing to the energy transition, with an increase of 19 MW of distributed energy mini-generation, close to the load center, and from a renewable source,” said Luciana Costa, director of Infrastructure and Climate Change from BNDES.
Positive impacts – The project has a relevant economic impact, since it is an infrastructure operation with geographically disseminated effects. It contributes to overcoming bottlenecks in the flow of energy, considering that the plants are located close to the load centers and, therefore, use their own distribution network without the need to build large transmission lines.
From an environmental point of view, the solar energy source is clean, renewable, replaces the use of fossil fuels and, therefore, helps to reduce the effects of climate change. Due to their small size and low constructive complexity, the plants do not exert pressure on sensitive areas of environmental protection. It is estimated a reduction of 77 thousand tons of CO2 equivalent over the 25 years of useful life.
“We received with great enthusiasm the trust placed in Helexia. The news accompanies the announcement by the Brazilian Association of Photovoltaic Solar Energy (ABSOLAR) about the importance and growth of solar energy in Brazil, which has just surpassed wind power in terms of installed capacity, representing a double celebration for us.
This is Helexia's first project financing operation in Brazil and an important milestone in the still recent trajectory of the company, with two years of operation in the country. Being able to count on the support of the BNDES boosts our main objective, which is to help corporations make their energy transition a reality and thus contribute to the sustainability of the planet. We are even more proud to know that we qualify as Project Finance, the most sophisticated modality of the institution”, celebrates the CEO of Helexia Brasil, Aurélien Maudonnet.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
GreenYellow delivers three more solar plants to Claro
The connections made throughout 2022 in the states of São Paulo and Rio Grande do Norte correspond to 14.2 MWp. They add to the nine units (48 MWp)...
Brazil's distributed generation capacity forecast to grow 15%
In December the country reached the milestone of 16GW.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Tucano X wind farm (Tucano wind complex - Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Inharé I photovoltaic solar plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Alecrim wind farm (Sobradinho wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Photovoltaic Plant Monte Verde Solar I (Monte Verde Complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 days ago
- Project: Serra do Seridó IX wind farm (Serra do Seridó complex - phase I)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Araxá 1 photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Araxá 2 photovoltaic plant
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Assuruá 4 IV wind farm (Assuruá wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Oitis 6 wind farm
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Oitis 4 wind farm (Oitis wind complex)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Nordex Energy Brasil
- Company: Ingeteam Ltda
- Company: Banco Alfa
- Company: Biolaw Consultoria Ambiental
- Company: Wind Park Energia Renovável
- Company: Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig)
-
Based in Brazil's southeastern city of Belo Horizonte, Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais S.A. (Cemig) is a holding company controlled by the government of Minas Gerais state....
- Company: China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. (CTG Brasil)
-
China Three Gorges Brasil Energia Ltda. is a subsidiary of China Three Gorges Corp. It is involved in the area of electric power generation and has hydroelectric plants and wind...
- Company: Andritz Hydro Ltda. (Andritz Hydro Brasil)
-
Andritz Hydro Brasil Limitada is the local unit of Austrian technology group Andritz AG's hydro division. The company is responsible for the area of automation and pumps, and ha...
- Company: Equatorial Energia S.A. (Equatorial Energia)
-
Brazilian holding company Equatorial Energía S.A., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the distribution, generation and trading of electricity in Brazil. The group operates ...