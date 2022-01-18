BNDES seeks to mobilize US$1.36bn for infra projects
Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Investment Bank Pension Funds Railway Operator Highway Operator Licensing & Concessions Bonds and Shares Public Investment Private Investment Development and Integration Bank Investment Financing Project Finance Water and Sewage Company Private Equity and Asset Management Port Operator Airport Operator
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.