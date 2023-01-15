Board of Directors of the Authority for Public-Private Partnerships unanimously approves the Partnership Contract for the Operation and Maintenance of Legacy Generation Assets of the Electric Power Authority
Bnamericas Published: Sunday, January 15, 2023
Tidal/Wave energy Run of the river Onshore Wind Photovoltaic Bunker oil/Diesel oil Wind Biomass Tenders Thermo Fossil fuels Fuel oils Coal Generation Solar Geothermal Generation Combined cycle Water levels Natural Gas Generation Nuclear Offshore Wind Renewable Hydro Mini Hydro Hydro Dam Public-private partnership (PPP) Thermosolar CSP
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.