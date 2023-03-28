Bogotá plans to launch tender for second metro line in H2
Bogotá mayor Claudia López pledged that in the second half of the year the tender for the second line of the Colombian capital’s metro will be launched.
The US$3.55bn line will have with 11 stations, 10 of them underground. Five stations will connect with the Transmilenio mass transit network and the future Regiotram del Norte tramline.
During the launch of the city’s first bus running on green hydrogen, López also said that on April 11 the company that will build the US$70mn San Cristóbal cable car will be announced.
Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal – made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Ingeniería (8.02%) – and Unión Temporal Cable Bogotá San Cristóbal – comprising Termotécnica Coindustrial (36%), Poma Sucursal Colombia (54%) and Codesa (10%) – submitted offers for the project at the beginning of the month.
López added that at the end of her term as mayor in December, the two lines of the Bogotá metro, the Regiotram del Norte, Regiotram de Occidente, and three cable car lines will be financed, awarded or under construction.
Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.
News in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Development bank Fonplata's plans to expand its role
Henrique Pissaia, the general coordinator of strategic alliances at Fonplata and chief of staff of the executive presidency, talks with BNamericas ...
Oracle opens fourth LatAm cloud region and first in Mexico
Mexico joins Brazil and Chile, where Oracle has cloud regions in São Paulo and Vinhedo in the former, and Santiago. Colombia is next on the list.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Yes 149 design and construction studies and improvement of the road network and intervention of public space in the urban area of the municipality of tunja boyaca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement and rehabilitation of the road that connects the Santandercito inspection to the urban area of the municipality of San Antonio de Tequendama, department of Cundinamarca
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Maintenance of the road corridor of Av 30 Agosto in different sectors from Calle 21 to the intersection of Belmonte in the municipality of Pereira
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement of tertiary roads through the construction of rigid pavement in the incora faro sector, rural area of the municipality of valencia, department of córdoba
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Improvement and paving of the La Libertad el Arbolito bridge road in the municipality of Villamaría
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
- Project: Construction of a bridge over the mouth of the Ranchería river, Avenida Primera, in the district of Riohacha, department of La Guajira.
- Current stage:
- Updated:
5 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Colombia)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Consorcio Interventor RegioTram de Occidente
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Humberto Quintero O. y Cia S.C.A. (Humberto Quintero)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: I.P.C. Industria Partista Colombiana E.U. (IPC)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: HMV Proyectos
- Company: WSP Consultoría S.A.S.
- Company: La Rolita
- Company: AFRY Management Consulting Limited Sucursal Colombia (AFRY Management Consulting Colombia)
-
Leading advisor for the transitions of the energy and bioindustry sectors, providing solutions for generations to come. AFRY Management Consulting works globally to address chal...
- Company: Consorcio Corredor Verde Séptima
- Company: Consorcio Corredor Vial VP