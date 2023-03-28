Bogotá mayor Claudia López pledged that in the second half of the year the tender for the second line of the Colombian capital’s metro will be launched.

The US$3.55bn line will have with 11 stations, 10 of them underground. Five stations will connect with the Transmilenio mass transit network and the future Regiotram del Norte tramline.

During the launch of the city’s first bus running on green hydrogen, López also said that on April 11 the company that will build the US$70mn San Cristóbal cable car will be announced.

Unión Temporal Cable San Cristóbal – made up of Doppelmayr Colombia (59.9%), CYG Ingeniería y Construcciones (24.06%), Proyectos de Ingeniería-Proing (8.02%) and Alca Ingeniería (8.02%) – and Unión Temporal Cable Bogotá San Cristóbal – comprising Termotécnica Coindustrial (36%), Poma Sucursal Colombia (54%) and Codesa (10%) – submitted offers for the project at the beginning of the month.

López added that at the end of her term as mayor in December, the two lines of the Bogotá metro, the Regiotram del Norte, Regiotram de Occidente, and three cable car lines will be financed, awarded or under construction.