Colombia
News

Bogotá set to launch US$540mn green corridor tender in March

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Tenders Corridors Traffic / Cargo

Authorities in Colombian capital Bogotá will launch a tender in March to construct a 'green corridor' on Carrera Séptima avenue, a project estimated to cost 2.5tn pesos (US$540mn).

The third round of citizen consultation will start at the end of February and will last until March, when a tender will be called to carry out the necessary construction works and modifications to the avenue, city mayor Claudia López said in a speech broadcast live on the Twitter account of Bogotá city hall.

“This is the corridor in which we're going to make the biggest environmental investment in the history of Bogotá,” said López.

The avenue, which crosses eastern Bogotá from north to south, will have an exclusive lane for the Transmilenio bus system and will be connected to the city metro, the Bogotá light rail system and the Ciclo Alameda del Medio Milenio cycle 'highway', among other infrastructure works.

The works involve building infrastructure for electric buses, including stations, vehicle lanes, pedestrian areas, cycle lanes and cycle parking, as well as green areas and connections with two cable car lines. Public transportation along the 22km corridor will be 100% electric.

No firm dates have yet been made known for the start of the tender, award of the contract and the estimated start and end dates of the works. These will be made public when the tender documents are released.

