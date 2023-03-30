Bogotá telco aims to reach 80% fiber coverage
Bogotá’s public telecoms company ETB aims to pass 2mn homes with fiber by year-end, covering 80% of the city, company president Alex Blanco told the shareholders meeting.
In the last three years, ETB passed 500,000 homes for a total of 1.7mn. The fiber customer base increased from 42% in 2019 to 73% in 2022.
“The financial figures also support an administration focused on making the company's infrastructure profitable. Revenues reached 1.5tn pesos [US$322mn], with a profit of 55bn and an Ebitda margin of 32%,” Blanco said, according to a press release.
He also said the challenges for this year will focus on maintaining revenue growth and operational efficiency, while operating in a highly competitive context.
ETB has 8% of fixed internet connections and 7.7% of market revenues, according to latest figures from regulator CRC. Latest data from June 2022 shows that ETB served 685,000 fixed internet customers.
Tigo has an agreement with ETB for the use of its fiber optics network. In addition to ETB, On Net and Claro are deploying fiber optics.
Claro recently said that it expects to reach 10mn homes passed with fiber this year. The On Net wholesale network began operations in 2022 and aims to grow by 1.1mn homes per year to reach 4.3mn in 2024.
GOVERNMENT PROJECTS
ETB participates in many government projects like setting up Wi-Fi zones and digital centers.
By the end of 2022, ETB had 1,820 digital centers installed in 13 departments and 197 municipalities, exceeding the goal of 1,545 centers. In addition, 70 Wi-Fi zones were installed in 234 schools in Risaralda department and internet access enabled for 90 institutions in Valledupar.
And a virtual assistant for public services of Barranquilla city was installed.
News in: ICT (Colombia)
BNamericas presents sector briefs from Costa Rica, Chile, Colombia, and others.
