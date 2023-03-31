Chile , Argentina and Bolivia
News

Bolivia close to completing US$300mn cement plant

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 31, 2023
Border complex Highways - Roads Cement plant Tenders Local Government Public Investment
Bolivia close to completing US$300mn cement plant

Bolivia’s new Potosí cement plant (pictured) is 92% complete and the 2.1bn-boliviano (US$309mn) project is expected to start operations by November, productive development and economy minister Néstor Huanca said. 

The plant of state cement firm Ecebol is expected to produce 1.3Mt/y of cement and 3,000t/d of clinker per day, the ministry said in a release. 

Works are being carried out by a joint venture comprising Imasa, Sacyr and Polysius.

ARGENTINA

Buenos Aires province governor Axcel Kicillof unveiled a 46bn- peso (US$217mn) program to carry out 223 infrastructure projects in 135 municipalities.

The 2023 version of the municipal infrastructure fund is 167% more than last year and will cover road, water, architecture and energy projects, the provincial administration said in a statement.

Kicillof said a disbursement equivalent to 30% of the funds is being made to begin works as soon as possible. 

CHILE

A 14bn-peso (US$18mn) tender is being readied for a new border complex near Antuco in central-south Biobío region and is due to be launched this year. 

The 3,500m2 Pichachén complex will replace a temporary facility, local daily La Tribuna reported quoting the head of the public works ministry’s (MOP) Biobío office, Hugo Cautivo. He said the complex is expected to be finished by 2025.

The tender will be the third for the project. The first failed due to a lack of bidders in 2021, while the second was called off last year as the only offer, which came from Constructora DeVicente, was 56% higher than the budget, documents show.

 

 

Subscribe to the leading business intelligence platform in Latin America with different tools for Providers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance industries.

News in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

Bolivian govt moves to halt highway blockades

Bolivian govt moves to halt highway blockades

Protesters are demanding new infrastructure works and regulatory changes. The situation is already affecting local supply lines.

Development bank Fonplata's plans to expand its role

Development bank Fonplata's plans to expand its role

Henrique Pissaia, the general coordinator of strategic alliances at Fonplata and chief of staff of the executive presidency, talks with BNamericas ...

Bolivia trying to avoid exclusion from inter-oceanic corridors

Bolivia trying to avoid exclusion from inter-oceanic corridors

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Southern Cone infra and water watch

Evo Morales lashes out at Bolivian president over public works

Evo Morales lashes out at Bolivian president over public works

Vestas begins logistics operations with DHL Supply Chain in Chile

Vestas begins logistics operations with DHL Supply Chain in Chile

Protests hit roads in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz department

Protests hit roads in Bolivia’s Santa Cruz department

Why YPFB’s gas supply cut to Brazil will not affect local prices

Why YPFB’s gas supply cut to Brazil will not affect local prices

Bolivia begins works on divided highway in Chuquisaca

Bolivia begins works on divided highway in Chuquisaca

Santa Cruz and Bolivia facing serious challenges to advance with infrastructure projects

Santa Cruz and Bolivia facing serious challenges to advance with infrastructure projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Honduras Central District presents US$120mn infra budget

Honduras Central District presents US$120mn infra budget

Brazil's Invillia targets agtechs, LatAm growth and Europe expansion

Brazil's Invillia targets agtechs, LatAm growth and Europe expansion

Apollo: 'We source investments across all geographies, including Latin America'

Apollo: 'We source investments across all geographies, including Latin America'

Pan American Silver completes acquisition of Yamana Gold

Pan American Silver completes acquisition of Yamana Gold

Argentina looking to develop lithium supply chain with private sector – govt official

Argentina looking to develop lithium supply chain with private sector – govt ...