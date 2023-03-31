Bolivia close to completing US$300mn cement plant
Bolivia’s new Potosí cement plant (pictured) is 92% complete and the 2.1bn-boliviano (US$309mn) project is expected to start operations by November, productive development and economy minister Néstor Huanca said.
The plant of state cement firm Ecebol is expected to produce 1.3Mt/y of cement and 3,000t/d of clinker per day, the ministry said in a release.
Works are being carried out by a joint venture comprising Imasa, Sacyr and Polysius.
ARGENTINA
Buenos Aires province governor Axcel Kicillof unveiled a 46bn- peso (US$217mn) program to carry out 223 infrastructure projects in 135 municipalities.
The 2023 version of the municipal infrastructure fund is 167% more than last year and will cover road, water, architecture and energy projects, the provincial administration said in a statement.
Kicillof said a disbursement equivalent to 30% of the funds is being made to begin works as soon as possible.
CHILE
A 14bn-peso (US$18mn) tender is being readied for a new border complex near Antuco in central-south Biobío region and is due to be launched this year.
The 3,500m2 Pichachén complex will replace a temporary facility, local daily La Tribuna reported quoting the head of the public works ministry’s (MOP) Biobío office, Hugo Cautivo. He said the complex is expected to be finished by 2025.
The tender will be the third for the project. The first failed due to a lack of bidders in 2021, while the second was called off last year as the only offer, which came from Constructora DeVicente, was 56% higher than the budget, documents show.
News in: Infrastructure (Bolivia)
Bolivian govt moves to halt highway blockades
Protesters are demanding new infrastructure works and regulatory changes. The situation is already affecting local supply lines.
Development bank Fonplata's plans to expand its role
Henrique Pissaia, the general coordinator of strategic alliances at Fonplata and chief of staff of the executive presidency, talks with BNamericas ...
