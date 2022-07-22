Bolivia guarantees fuel supply despite global uncertainty
Bnamericas Published: Friday, July 22, 2022
Crude oil Natural Gas Onshore Mexican Mix Drilling rigs Storage Terminals Tight gas Geological mapping / Surveys Type of hydrocarbons Coalbed methane NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Deepwater Fuel Sales Shallow waters WTI Offshore Upstream Refineries Subsea Shale Oil Oil sands Shale gas Brent Location Natural Gas Distribution Heavy oil
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.