Bolivia may experience ‘sharper’ dip in natgas production
Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Upstream Brent Location NYMEX Light Sweet Crude Oil sands Shallow waters Mexican Mix Deepwater Upstream Company WTI Crude oil Coalbed methane Heavy oil Shale Oil Tight gas Drilling rigs Offshore Market Prices and Forecasts Type of hydrocarbons Geological mapping / Surveys Natural Gas Subsea Onshore Shale gas
With your subscription you will have access to key information about:
21,000+ projects in Latin America.
28,600+ global companies doing business in the region.
58,700+ key contacts related to companies and projects
Analysis, reports, news and interviews about your industry in English, Spanish and Portuguese.