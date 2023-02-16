Bolivia
News

Bolivia mining watch: lithium carbonate production, gold miner mobilizations

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 16, 2023
Legislation & Regulation Social conflicts Politics Lithium Carbonate
Bolivia mining watch: lithium carbonate production, gold miner mobilizations

Bolivian state company YLB signed an agreement Chinese consortium CBC, selected via a tender last year, to help develop direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology to increase lithium carbonate production, given growing global battery demand.

With the agreement, Bolivia wants to increase the production of battery grade lithium carbonate to at least 50,000t/y, installing two industrial complexes with DLE technology adapted to the characteristics of the Potosí and Oruro salt flats.

Pilots will be carried out with brines from the Uyuni and Pastos Grandes (Potosí) and Coipasa (Oruro) salt flats.

The country wants to produce battery grade lithium with a purity of 99.5%, President Luis Arce said in a recent statement.

DLE involves lithium extraction from brine, without the need for evaporation ponds.

***

La Paz's gold mining cooperative Fecoman threatens to mobilize if the government does not invite its members to shape a gold production bill.

Fecoman and regional gold mining federation Ferreco represent 90% of gold miners, Fecoman president Ramiro Balmaceda said in a video on social media.

The bill passed the lower house’s planning, economic policy and finance committee last week, but several actors, including politicians and gold miners, want a bigger say in its content.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Bolivia)

Juniors advance US$335mn financing for LatAm mining projects

Juniors advance US$335mn financing for LatAm mining projects

Junior mining and exploration companies advance 17 deals in January worth US$335mn to push ahead with Latin American projects.

Miners mull next steps at halted LatAm silver projects

Miners mull next steps at halted LatAm silver projects

Mining companies are eyeing potential restarts at Latin America’s largest suspended silver assets.

Pan American Silver sees COVID-19 impacts lasting all year

Pan American Silver sees COVID-19 impacts lasting all year

Pan American Silver announces guidance, production results

Pan American Silver announces guidance, production results

Juniors claw in US$260mn for LatAm projects

Juniors claw in US$260mn for LatAm projects

LatAm junior miners advance nearly US$260mn of financing deals

LatAm junior miners advance nearly US$260mn of financing deals

Silver surge hands US$100mn windfall to LatAm miners

Silver surge hands US$100mn windfall to LatAm miners

Germany’s GIZ launches mining innovation call for Andean countries

Germany’s GIZ launches mining innovation call for Andean countries

Juniors pull in US$292mn for LatAm mining projects

Juniors pull in US$292mn for LatAm mining projects

Ende Corporación delivered the profile of the Puerto Quijarro-San Juan del Mutún- Puerto Busch transmission line project at 115 KV

Ende Corporación delivered the profile of the Puerto Quijarro-San Juan del Mutún- Puerto Busch transmission line pr...

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Pantera
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 24 minutes from now
  • Project: Playa Verde
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 49 minutes from now
  • Project: Solaroz
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 14 minutes from now
  • Project: Magistral
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Project: Oko
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 24 hours ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Patagonia Gold S.A.  (Patagonia Gold)
  • Patagonia Gold, the Argentine subsidiary of Canada-based Patagonia Gold Corp., is engaged in precious metals exploration in southern Argentina's Patagonia region. In this area, ...
  • Company: Patagonia Gold Corp.
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by BNamericas’ content team. However, it may have been au...
  • Company: Newmont Suriname
  • Newmont Suriname, previously known as Surgold, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based mining corporation Newmont Corp, which owns and operates the open-pit Merian Gold Project...
  • Company: Equinox Gold Corp.  (Equinox Gold)
  • Equinox Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold producer, and the sole owner of the Aurizona gold project, located in Maranhão, Brazil. Equinox Gold also holds an 83% interest in the Kori...

Latest news

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Snapshot: Peru's port infrastructure developments

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Sitios Latinoamérica unveils telco tower expansion plan for 2023

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Challenger seeking Uruguay acreage farm-out, green energy opportunities

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth

Snapshot: Corporate demand driving Argentina wind power growth