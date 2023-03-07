Bolivia
Bolivia to build US$20mn datacenter

Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Databases Data centers Public Investment

Bolivia will build a 140mn-boliviano (US$19.7mn) datacenter in El Alto city as part of the government’s digital transformation strategy.

Initial investment will be 772,000 bolivianos and the facility, dubbed Integral Data Center Alterno, will store citizen identification data to improve personal identification service Segip’s capacity to issue ID cards and driver's licenses, state news agency ABI reported.

The datacenter will be located in District 2 and facilitate further hosting of computer systems.

