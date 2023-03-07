Bolivia to build US$20mn datacenter
Bolivia will build a 140mn-boliviano (US$19.7mn) datacenter in El Alto city as part of the government’s digital transformation strategy.
Initial investment will be 772,000 bolivianos and the facility, dubbed Integral Data Center Alterno, will store citizen identification data to improve personal identification service Segip’s capacity to issue ID cards and driver's licenses, state news agency ABI reported.
The datacenter will be located in District 2 and facilitate further hosting of computer systems.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Bolivia)
Sencinet appoints Víctor Cucut as new Sales Director for the Southern Cone
The engineer will coordinate the company's accelerated business expansion project in Argentina and Chile.
Millicom taps Ericsson for US$135mn network modernization project
The contract covers mobile gear upgrades, with 5G-ready implementations, in Bolivia, Honduras and Paraguay
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: South Pacific Submarine Cable (SPSC) (Cable Mistral)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Odata data center in Querétaro (DC QR01)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Second Level IV Data Center (Nebula)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: ZETTA Data Center Complex
- Current stage:
- Updated:
9 months ago
- Project: Refefo fiber optic backbone network update
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Once Datacenter
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Odata San Bernardo Data Center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Edge cloud location in Fortaleza
- Current stage:
- Updated:
10 months ago
- Project: Fiber Optic communications installation - Third phase (IFO III)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
- Project: Sumaré Data Center Expansion 5
- Current stage:
- Updated:
11 months ago
Other companies in: ICT
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Grupo de Comunicaciones Digitales, S.A. (Tigo Panamá)
-
Tigo Panama is the local entity of the multinational company of mobile services, internet and cable television. The firm has been present in Panama since 2019 when it acquired C...
- Company: Resiter S.A. (Resiter)
-
Resiter is in the industrial waste management business and has operations in Chile, Peru y Uruguay. It will soon open offices in Colombia. The company offers a wide range of ser...
- Company: Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá S.A. E.S.P. (ETB)
-
Colombian state telco Empresa de Telecomunicaciones de Bogotá (ETB) provides mobile, TV, fiber optics, local and long distance telephony, internet and data storage services. The...
- Company: Ligga Telecomunicações S.A. (Ligga Telecom)
-
Ligga Telecom, formerly Copel Telecom, is a subsidiary of Companhia Paraenense de Energia and offers telecommunications and communications services. During 2015, the firm served...
- Company: NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia S.A. (VIVA Bolivia)
-
NuevaTel PCS de Bolivia is a local mobile company operating in the country under the Viva brand. It is controlled by US holding Trilogy International Partners, which provides wi...
- Company: DNV GL Group
-
DNV GL is a private provider of quality assurance and risk management services created in 2013 by the merger of DNV and GL, and headquartered in Hosik, Norway, which operates in...
- Company: Santa Paulina Engenharia Ltda. (Santa Paulina Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Schneider Electric Software Global Solutions (Schneider Electric Systems Mexico, S. A. de C. V.)
-
Schneider Electric Mexico is a subsidiary of Schneider Electric SA, and is engaged in the development of technologies and solutions for energy management and automation. Its pro...
- Company: Modular Data Centers Indústria Comércio e Serviços S.A. (Modular Data Centers)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Huawei Technologies de México S.A. de C.V. (Huawei Technologies de México)
-
Huawei Technologies de México S.A. de C.V., branch of the Chinese Huawei Technologies, offers information technologies and communication services and solutions. Its broadband se...