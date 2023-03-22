This is a machine translation of Anatel's press release

As of March 27, 2023, providers that acquired lots in the 3.5 GHz band will be able to request the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) to license and activate 5G stations in the 3.5 GHz band in over 195 municipalities, according to a decision that took place this Wednesday (22nd) at an Ordinary Meeting of the Follow-up Group for the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi).

So far, 682 municipalities have been released to use the 3.5 GHz band by standalone 5G stations, making a total of 122.6 million Brazilians, which corresponds to 57% of the Brazilian population.

To facilitate monitoring the released municipalities, Gaispi provides a data panel showing the municipalities in which the 3.5 GHz band is already released, and also the planning approved by Gaispi for the next releases.

It is important to emphasize that the release of the band does not mean that 5G networks will be installed immediately in the localities: the anticipated installation of fifth generation stations in these cities depends on the individual planning of each provider.

The decision taken by Gaispi follows the guidelines of the 5G Public Notice and covers municipalities where the 3.5 GHz Band Management Entity (EAF) has already started migrating the reception of the open and free television signal through satellite dishes in the satellite C band for the Ku band and completed the necessary actions to vacate this band by Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) systems, having installed filters to mitigate interference in all impacted FSS stations.

Those who receive Open TV transmissions through the satellite dish need to adapt the equipment to avoid any interference. Subscribers to the Federal Government's Single Register for Social Programs (CadÚnico) who receive a free-to-air satellite TV signal can request a free kit to adapt the equipment from Siga Antenado, the trade name of the EAF.

It is essential that an appointment be made for the installation of new equipment. More information is available on the Siga Antenado website. Phone 0800-729-2404 is also available.

Municipalities with the band already released, cities, neighborhoods and the number of licensed 5G standalone stations in the 3.5 GHz band, as well as cell phones certified for 5G use, can be consulted on the dashboards available on the dashboard. Anatel data: