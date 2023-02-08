Brazil
News

Brazil advances airport concession reoffering

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Passenger terminal Airport Operator Project Finance Runway Licensing & Concessions Logistics / Supply Chains Privatization Legal issues / Legal Advice Regulator Federal Government
Brazil advances airport concession reoffering

Brazil’s civil aviation authority Anac approved the notice for reoffering the concession of São Gonçalo do Amarante airport in Rio Grande do Norte state.

This is the first approval for a reoffer of a concession contract in the country, demonstrating that the instrument is viable and contributes to infrastructure development, Anac said in a statement. The auction is scheduled for May 19.

“The step taken by Anac now is positive, but it is still not the decisive step to know if the auctions of these assets to be offered again will be successful,” Alberto Sanz Sogayar, a partner at law firm MAMG Advogados and specialized in infrastructure contracts, PPPs and project finance, told BNamericas.

Companies may generally return concessions, but the process takes years and involves analysis on whether a party must pay compensation.

The government is evaluating reoffering processes for seven highway and two airport contracts and one railroad concession.

"A concession contract is only returned because there was a problem, either in the modeling of the auction, or in aspects of demand and only on the day of the auction will we know whether these problems were solved from the perspective of potentially interested parties," added Sogayar. He underlined that established airport operators are most likely interested in the auction because they already know the risks.

The notice can be seen here.

São Gonçalo do Amarante

Inframérica won the original 30-year contract in 2011, but started the process of returning it in March 2020, claiming original projections were not met.

The concession was the first of its kind. Around 90% of Brazil’s airports are now privately operated.

The operators of Viracopos airport in São Paulo state and Galeão international airport in Rio de Janeiro state also wanted to return their concessions, but seem to have second thoughts. The government is trying to negotiate with them the continuity of the contracts.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Tulio Cariello, research director of the prominent China-Brazil Business Council (CEBC) speaks with BNamericas about how the relationship between B...

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

Tarcisio Gomes de Freitas is talking to international players at Davos.

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

São Paulo prosecutor's office wants metropolitan train concession cancelled

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

What to expect for Brazil's cement industry in 2023

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

Private sector share of Brazil's sanitation market 'will reach 40% in 6-8 years'

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

New BNDES directors assume their posts amid major challenges

Paraíba greenlights new beltway

Paraíba greenlights new beltway

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Will Lula agree to the privatization of Santos Port Authority?

Will Lula agree to the privatization of Santos Port Authority?

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda.  (Snef Brasil)
  • SNEF Serviços e Montagens Ltda. (SNEF Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of French group SNEF, an independent solutions provider for the energy, industrial, telecom and IT sect...
  • Company: EPC Engenharia Projeto Consultoria S.A.  (EPC)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
  • Company: Reunion Engenharia Ltda  (Reunion Engenharia)
  • The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...

Latest news

Argentina launches US$60mn Tucumán province transmission tender

Argentina launches US$60mn Tucumán province transmission tender

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

Colombian protesters lift oil blockades

América Móvil tower spin off absorbs nearly 1,400 Dominican Rep sites

América Móvil tower spin off absorbs nearly 1,400 Dominican Rep sites

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

El Salvador presents natural disaster mitigation plan

El Salvador presents natural disaster mitigation plan