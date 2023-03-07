Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel has approved a budget of 35bn reais (US$6.7bn) for the energy development account (CDE), the sector fund that finances most of the subsidies in the local electricity sector.

The CDE costs are defined by law, and the agency is responsible for regulating the transfer of the amounts paid into the fund by consumers through electricity rates.

The budget for 2023 includes the annual cost plan (PAC) of the fuel consumption account (CCC), amounting to 12bn reais; the administrative, financial and tax costs (CAFT) of the electric power commercialization chamber CCEE (8.89mn reais); and the annual CDE-usage quotas to be paid by the energy distribution and transmission agents (28.9bn reais); among other uses and funds.

The CDE budget was set at 32bn reais in 2022, and the increase for this year is mainly related to the inclusion of the subsidy for distributed micro- and mini-generation, and compensations paid to consumers due to the privatization of Eletrobras.

CONTRACT TERMINATION

Also on Tuesday, the regulatory agency recommended to the mines and energy ministry (MME) that it cancel a contract with Mata Verde Transmissora de Energia for the construction of the 230kV Itararé II – Capão Bonito C1 transmission line.

Located in São Paulo, the 108km line was intended to provide greater robustness to the power supply in the Capão Bonito region. However, Aneel verified that Mata Verde is not carrying out the project in accordance with the construction schedule established in the concession contract, with several delays in the intermediate milestones.

In addition, in the concession agreement, the preliminary environmental license (LP) for the project was expected to be issued on December 22, 2020, but authorization had not been issued as of February 28, 2023.

Aneel also found that Mata Verde has been negotiating the sale of the project to another investor, albeit unsuccessfully.

The agency claims that the company has no long-term financing with any financial institution, “which is unusual at this stage of the concession,” Aneel said.

The watchdog pointed out that Mata Verde's controlling shareholder, I.G. Transmissão e Distribuição de Energia, has been in a judicial recovery process (similar to US chapter 11) since March 2022.