Brazil
News

Brazil approves US$6.7bn budget for electric power subsidies

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Electric Power Producer Electric Power Distributor Electric Power Trader Electric Power Companies Legislation & Regulation Transmission Lines Regulator Transmission System Operator Taxes & Subsidies Capex
Brazil approves US$6.7bn budget for electric power subsidies

Brazil’s electric power watchdog Aneel has approved a budget of 35bn reais (US$6.7bn) for the energy development account (CDE), the sector fund that finances most of the subsidies in the local electricity sector.

The CDE costs are defined by law, and the agency is responsible for regulating the transfer of the amounts paid into the fund by consumers through electricity rates. 

The budget for 2023 includes the annual cost plan (PAC) of the fuel consumption account (CCC), amounting to 12bn reais; the administrative, financial and tax costs (CAFT) of the electric power commercialization chamber CCEE (8.89mn reais); and the annual CDE-usage quotas to be paid by the energy distribution and transmission agents (28.9bn reais); among other uses and funds. 

The CDE budget was set at 32bn reais in 2022, and the increase for this year is mainly related to the inclusion of the subsidy for distributed micro- and mini-generation, and compensations paid to consumers due to the privatization of Eletrobras.

CONTRACT TERMINATION

Also on Tuesday, the regulatory agency recommended to the mines and energy ministry (MME) that it cancel a contract with Mata Verde Transmissora de Energia for the construction of the 230kV Itararé II – Capão Bonito C1 transmission line. 

Located in São Paulo, the 108km line was intended to provide greater robustness to the power supply in the Capão Bonito region. However, Aneel verified that Mata Verde is not carrying out the project in accordance with the construction schedule established in the concession contract, with several delays in the intermediate milestones.

In addition, in the concession agreement, the preliminary environmental license (LP) for the project was expected to be issued on December 22, 2020, but authorization had not been issued as of February 28, 2023.

Aneel also found that Mata Verde has been negotiating the sale of the project to another investor, albeit unsuccessfully. 

The agency claims that the company has no long-term financing with any financial institution, “which is unusual at this stage of the concession,” Aneel said. 

The watchdog pointed out that Mata Verde's controlling shareholder, I.G. Transmissão e Distribuição de Energia, has been in a judicial recovery process (similar to US chapter 11) since March 2022.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

Powering up: How Brazil's Unicoba is growing sales of energy storage systems

The CEO of the company, George Fernandes, talked to BNamericas about the business prospects.

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

Spotlight: Brazil's green hydrogen projects

Several states are developing undertakings to be powered by wind and solar plants.

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

GeoPark Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Operational Update

Brazil set to boost regional integration

Brazil set to boost regional integration

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

'We live the paradox of having a free market with low prices, but a high bill for consumers'

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Guiding investors, authorities along Latin America’s green hydrogen highway

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

Growing closer? Renewable energies can entice China to Brazil

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

São Paulo governor aiming to lure green investments

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

Brazil to add up to 500MW cogeneration capacity in 2023

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Helios 8
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 1 week ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Companhia Paranaense de Energia S.A.  (Copel)
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) is a Brazilian holding company dedicated to the generation, transmission and distribution of energy. It serves 395 municipalities, in ten...
  • Company: Âmbar Energia Ltda.  (Âmbar Energia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
  • Company: General Electric Brasil  (GE Brasil)
  • General Electric do Brasil Ltda. is the local subsidiary of US firm General Electric Co. Its operating segments include power, energy management, oil and gas, aviation, applianc...

Latest news

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

Petrobras’ future mired in political noise

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

How Chile's push for EITI membership is gaining momentum

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Mexican bank Banobras set to finance infra projects for nearshoring

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Over 50% of Ericsson’s LatAm equipment production, sales now 5G-related

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths

Aclara prepares start of pilot plant to produce rare earths