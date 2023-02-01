Brazil
News

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

Bnamericas Published: Wednesday, February 01, 2023
Environmental evaluation Capex Government program Capacity Tenders
Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

The owner of the Barueri energy recovery plant (URE) in São Paulo state, Orizon Valorização de Resíduos, will invest 800mn reais (US$158mn) this year to conclude construction.

With installed capacity of 20MW, the project won the A-5 auction held by regulator Aneel in September 2021 and is scheduled to start operations in the first half of 2025.

According to waste energy recovery association Abren, another 4bn reais (US$791mn) could be invested in the Mauá (80MW), Caju (31MW) and Consimares (20MW) UREs this year, if these projects win the next A-5 or A-6 tenders. 

"There are 10 projects underway in Brazil that will generate 10bn reais in capex. If we follow the goals of [solid waste plan] Planares, with 1GW of installed power by 2040, we’ll have total investments of 40bn reais in the period," Abren head Yuri Schmitke told BNamericas.

If the investments materialize and these plants start operating in 2027 and 2028, they will have the capacity to treat more than 5,000t/d of urban waste.

No waste-to-energy (WTE) plants are operating in Brazil so far, only landfill biogas capture plants with two biodigesters in Paraná state.  

To stem the necessary investments, Abren supports the approval of a federal bill, creating a waste energy recovery program, currently under analysis in the lower house. The bill provides incentives to accelerate WTE development by diverting urban waste from landfills to generate clean and renewable energy.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMBROGLIO

Brazil’s Pólis Institute has filed requests with the federal and state public prosecutors of São Paulo questioning the environmental licensing of URE Barueri. 

The entity alleges that works were started based on an expired installation license.

"The institute defends the establishment of a civil investigation and the adoption of the appropriate measures, including the suspension of work and the contracting of energy from the plant," Clauber Leite, energy coordinator of Pólis, said in a statement.

When contacted by BNamericas, Orizon’s press office said the company did not have prior knowledge about the allegations. 

Orizon emphasized that it follows all required procedures, complies with the environmental protocols and has authorization from all competent bodies. 

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

Brazil to give 'tough response' to vandalism of power infra

The local regulator has confirmed seven incidents of vandalism to date.

Spotlight: Brazil's electric power capex

Spotlight: Brazil's electric power capex

Capex will be earmarked for power generation, especially renewable energy projects, in addition to transmission and distribution.  

Why Brazil's renewables sector can expect a bright 2023

Why Brazil's renewables sector can expect a bright 2023

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Brazil deploys 5G-powered smart lighting systems

Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago needs new energy solutions

Brazil's Fernando de Noronha archipelago needs new energy solutions

The President of ANDE presented before the Permanent Commission of the National Congress, the actions taken to use energy in the framework of the revision of Annex C

The President of ANDE presented before the Permanent Commission of the National Congress, the actions taken to use ...

Brazil monitoring energy assets as evidence of sabotage emerges

Brazil monitoring energy assets as evidence of sabotage emerges

The renegotiation of Annex C and the Itaipu 2023 rate under analysis

The renegotiation of Annex C and the Itaipu 2023 rate under analysis

Brazil energy watch: Statkraft, CPFL Energia, ANP-EPE, CNOOC, SCGás

Brazil energy watch: Statkraft, CPFL Energia, ANP-EPE, CNOOC, SCGás

What Brazil’s energy sector can expect under Lula

What Brazil’s energy sector can expect under Lula

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Allonda Energia S.A.  (Allonda)
  • The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
  • Company: Scatec Solar Brazil B.V.  (Scatec Solar Brasil)
  • Scatec Solar Brazil B.V. (Scatec Solar) is the Brazilian subsidiary of Norwegian independent solar power company Scatec Solar. The company was established in 2017 and holds an 8...
  • Company: Andritz Hydro Ltda.  (Andritz Hydro Brasil)
  • Andritz Hydro Brasil Limitada is the local unit of Austrian technology group Andritz AG's hydro division. The company is responsible for the area of automation and pumps, and ha...
  • Company: Companhia Paranaense de Energia S.A.  (Copel)
  • Companhia Paranaense de Energia (Copel) is a Brazilian holding company dedicated to the generation, transmission and distribution of energy. It serves 395 municipalities, in ten...
  • Company: Âmbar Energia Ltda.  (Âmbar Energia)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Mexico looking to ramp up rail transport of freight – KCSM

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Ande, Neogreen sign contract for green hydrogen

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Why Ecuador has failed to attract private investment

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Mexico power watch: CRE session, Plan Sonora meeting

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects

Brazil auctions could attract over US$790mn for waste-to-energy projects