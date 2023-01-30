Brazil
News

Brazil clears Aligned Data Centers' acquisition of Odata

Bnamericas Published: Monday, January 30, 2023
Mergers & Acquisitions Data centers Fixed broadband Regulator Legislation & Regulation
Brazil clears Aligned Data Centers' acquisition of Odata

Brazil’s antitrust agency Cade approved without restrictions the acquisition of Odata by US group Aligned Data Centers.

Announced in December, the transaction will not have a negative impact on the competitive landscape as the combined participation in all segments in which the firms operate will not surpass 30%, Cade said in a statement.

In a recent interview with BNamericas, Aligned’s  CEO Andrew Schaap (pictured) said the company plans to invest US$1bn in Odata in the coming years to expand its presence in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile, and eventually enter new markets.

With an estimated price-tag of 10bn reais (US$1.96bn), the acquisition was made by NK 199, an investment vehicle owned by Aligned Data Centers International.

The operation consisted of the direct acquisition of shares representing the entire capital stock of Odata by NK 199, as well as the indirect acquisition of shares representing the capital stock of Odata by Devonshire, according to the documents sent to Cade.

Devonshire is an investment company belonging to the GIC fund which, in turn, is wholly owned by Singapore’s finance ministry.

GIC has investments in several sectors in Brazil, including education, communications, hospitals, car rental, telecommunications (fixed broadband), and security systems.

As part of the deal, Aligned will be indirectly controlled by Aligned Energy, by SDC Digital Infrastructure Opportunity Fund III, and by members of Odata's management, who will have a minority stake in Aligned, according to the documents.

SDC is a US-based investment fund with a focus on digital infrastructure that has no prior investments in Brazil.

Aligned Energy is owned by funds controlled by Australia's Macquarie Infrastructure Partners, which will hold an undisclosed stake in Odata, and by Devonshire, among others. 

Combined, the Odata and GIC companies’ revenues from Brazil amounted to around 45.3bn reais in 2021.

The companies said the acquisition enables Macquarie to enter the Brazilian market for datacenter infrastructure and related services, and allows Aligned Energy (via NK 199) to meet demand in Brazil, which is “considered a growing market with demand from hyperscale customers and large cloud computing and technology companies.“

They also said the transaction is still subject to approval by the Mexican antitrust authority but made no reference to regulatory agencies in Chile and Colombia.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

Ecuador’s CNT to improve Galápagos connectivity with new satellite technology

Ecuador’s CNT to improve Galápagos connectivity with new satellite technology

The state telco will deploy the O3b mPOWER satellite technology from its long-time partner SES.

Brazil’s Odata ups renewables drive with self-generation project

Brazil’s Odata ups renewables drive with self-generation project

The datacenter company, just acquired by US group Aligned Data Centers, is developing a wind project in Brazil’s northeast for the self-supply of i...

Brazil qualifies 12 carriers for second section of Amazon fiber project

Brazil qualifies 12 carriers for second section of Amazon fiber project

Scala issues US$380mn in green bonds for datacenter investments

Scala issues US$380mn in green bonds for datacenter investments

Deloitte and BDO sign an alliance with Nimbi that intends to move more than R$50mn in two years

Deloitte and BDO sign an alliance with Nimbi that intends to move more than R$50mn in two years

Brisanet reaches milestone of 6mn Brazilian homes passed with fiber

Brisanet reaches milestone of 6mn Brazilian homes passed with fiber

Brazil’s Claro now has 70 renewable energy plants in operation

Brazil’s Claro now has 70 renewable energy plants in operation

What’s next for Brazil’s Oi after the end of bankruptcy protection?

What’s next for Brazil’s Oi after the end of bankruptcy protection?

Telebras and the Brazilian Army sign cooperation agreement for Connected Amazon Project

Telebras and the Brazilian Army sign cooperation agreement for Connected Amazon Project

How growing data management requirements are boosting tech investments

How growing data management requirements are boosting tech investments

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Vtex
  • Vtex, founded in 1999 in Brazil, provides companies with cloud commerce platforms. Based in Sao Paulo, it is present in 17 countries and has Latin American offices in Argentina,...

Latest news

Puerto Rico begins project to expand San Juan port

Puerto Rico begins project to expand San Juan port

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

BlueFloat steps up Colombia offshore wind foray

ICT regulatory watch: Colombia, Mexico and Peru

ICT regulatory watch: Colombia, Mexico and Peru

NGOs challenge AMLO claims of low number of conflicts with Canadian miners

NGOs challenge AMLO claims of low number of conflicts with Canadian miners

Argentine president kicks off election year with push to inaugurate infra works

Argentine president kicks off election year with push to inaugurate infra works