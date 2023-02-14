Brazil
News

Brazil energy watch: Raízen, hydro potential, solar equipment and more

Bnamericas Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
Raízen will increase its renewable energy capacity in Minas Gerais state by some 70% by April. 

The company, which until November had approximately 10MW in distributed generation from solar plants in the state, has just connected a new plant in Vazante, adding another 2MW to the grid. 

In the next two months, the company will connect two more plants in Varjão de Minas, installing an additional 4.88MW and reaching total capacity of 17.2MW.

***

Representatives of the main companies in Brazil's hydroelectricity production chain have sent a letter to mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira with recommendations on how to unlock the development of hydroelectric generation in the country. 

One of the suggestions refers to the potential for the development of medium-sized hydro plants, with less complexity in environmental licensing than large ones and capable of dynamizing the segment and ensuring renewable energy.

Another highlight is the modernization of existing undertakings, which could generate an increase in installed capacity in 51 plants that have been operating for more than 30 years. 

***

The prices of solar power equipment are likely to continue to fall in 2023, predicts Marcio Takata, renewable energy expert and director of consultancy Greener. 

"After two years of rising, we had in 2022 a reduction in the price of equipment, and the trend can be maintained for this year, which would be an important counterpoint to regulatory changes and the reduction of the compensable portion of energy credits for the final consumer," Takata said in a press release. 

He believes that electric power rates in Brazil will remain at high levels this year, following the series of highs recorded since 2017. 

"We don’t see a strong potential for reducing these rates, which should positively influence the viability of distributed generation projects," Takata added.

***

After doubling distributed generation capacity from 8.5GW in December 2021 to 17GW a year later, Brazil is expected to maintain the rate of growth in 2023. 

The expectation, disclosed by the association of distributed generation (ABGD) on Tuesday, is that the sector will add about 8GW of installed power this year.

***

Vast Infraestrutura signed a contract with PRIO (formerly PetroRio) to carry out oil transshipment operations at its terminal in Açu port in Rio de Janeiro state.

The three-year agreement will enable the export of PRIO's production from the Albacora Leste Campos basin field through the use of Suezmax and VLCC vessels.

***

Espírito Santo state published the privatization notice for gas distributor ESGás

All the company's shares will be sold through a single offer priced at 1.33bn reais (about US$250mn).

The date to submit bids is March 27, and the public session, with the opening of bids, is scheduled for March 31. 

The documents can be accessed here.

***

Acelen, manager of the Mataripe refinery in Bahia state, has started the production and commercialization of maritime diesel oil. 

The forecast is to produce 15Ml a month, enough to supply the entire state. 

The company plans, in the short term, to reach new markets via cabotage, especially in the northeast, north and southeast regions.

In the first year of management of the refinery, which was bought from federal oil company Petrobras in 2021, Acelen launched other products, including special propane and butane.

