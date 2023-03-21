Brazil finalizing proposal to raise spending cap
The Brazilian government is working on the final details of a proposal to change the rules setting limits on government spending, with the aim of boosting public investments in key areas such as infrastructure.
Finance minister Fernando Haddad was instructed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to draw up the proposal that will be sent to congress.
Haddad held meetings in recent days with lower house leader Arthur Lira and senate head Rodrigo Pacheco to discuss the proposal.
"We have to promote a broad discussion in congress in order to ensure the investments that need to be made in the areas of health, education, security and infrastructure, in addition to social projects, but without neglecting the sustainability of public finances," Pacheco said in a press release.
The spending cap, the result of a constitutional amendment, limits expansion of most public expenditure to inflation and has been in place since 2017.
Lula backs a major role of the State in the economy and recently announced a plan to invest 22bn reais (US$4.2bn) in infrastructure this year.
However, analysts see discussions on raising the cap with concern as it could lead to more inflationary pressure and the postponement of the interest rate reduction cycle by the central bank.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
