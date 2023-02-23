This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry

Another 347 Brazilian cities were released for the installation of 5G as of February 27th.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in a meeting this Thursday (23), to advance the clearance of the 3.5 GHz band in these municipalities. The locations are distributed in 23 states. The decision makes it possible for operators to request the deployment of fifth generation mobile network infrastructure. So far, a total of 487 locations have been approved by the autarchy.

In Minas Gerais, 50 cities will benefit, including Brumadinho, Confins, Sete Lagoas and Unaí. In Goiás, where 48 municipalities will be released to receive 5G - among them the tourist attractions Alto Paraíso, Cavalcante and Pirenópolis stand out. The list continues with Rio Grande do Sul (33), Paraná (32), Santa Catarina (21), Ceará (18), Bahia (17), Rio de Janeiro (15), Rio Grande do Norte (14), São Paulo (13), Maranhão (13), Amazônia (12), Piauí (12), Alagoas (11), Tocantins (9), Pernambuco (9), Paraíba (6), Roraima (4), Mato Grosso (3), Sergipe (3), Amapá (2), Rondônia (1) and Pará (1).

"In addition to monitoring the implementation of technology throughout the country, we charge operators with regard to the quality of the service, since both the Ministry of Communications and Anatel have received complaints from users", said Minister Juscelino Filho. During a meeting with telecommunications operators held at the end of January, he reinforced that MCom should carry out an opinion poll on the subject and suggested that companies make a diagnosis of the situation.

The releases occur when the migration of reception of the open and free television signal through satellite dishes in the satellite C band to the Ku band is concluded. The auction announcement also guaranteed investment by the winning operators for the distribution of kits to be received by those registered in the CadÚnico – list of beneficiaries of the Federal Government's social programs.

At this Thursday's meeting, the Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), created by the 5G Notice, also launched a Panel to monitor activities .



