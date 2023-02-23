Brazil: further 347 cities in 23 states will be able to receive 5G infrastructure
This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry
Another 347 Brazilian cities were released for the installation of 5G as of February 27th.
The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in a meeting this Thursday (23), to advance the clearance of the 3.5 GHz band in these municipalities. The locations are distributed in 23 states. The decision makes it possible for operators to request the deployment of fifth generation mobile network infrastructure. So far, a total of 487 locations have been approved by the autarchy.
In Minas Gerais, 50 cities will benefit, including Brumadinho, Confins, Sete Lagoas and Unaí. In Goiás, where 48 municipalities will be released to receive 5G - among them the tourist attractions Alto Paraíso, Cavalcante and Pirenópolis stand out. The list continues with Rio Grande do Sul (33), Paraná (32), Santa Catarina (21), Ceará (18), Bahia (17), Rio de Janeiro (15), Rio Grande do Norte (14), São Paulo (13), Maranhão (13), Amazônia (12), Piauí (12), Alagoas (11), Tocantins (9), Pernambuco (9), Paraíba (6), Roraima (4), Mato Grosso (3), Sergipe (3), Amapá (2), Rondônia (1) and Pará (1).
"In addition to monitoring the implementation of technology throughout the country, we charge operators with regard to the quality of the service, since both the Ministry of Communications and Anatel have received complaints from users", said Minister Juscelino Filho. During a meeting with telecommunications operators held at the end of January, he reinforced that MCom should carry out an opinion poll on the subject and suggested that companies make a diagnosis of the situation.
Read more: Minister of Communications calls for improvements in 4G and 5G services across the country
The releases occur when the migration of reception of the open and free television signal through satellite dishes in the satellite C band to the Ku band is concluded. The auction announcement also guaranteed investment by the winning operators for the distribution of kits to be received by those registered in the CadÚnico – list of beneficiaries of the Federal Government's social programs.
At this Thursday's meeting, the Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), created by the 5G Notice, also launched a Panel to monitor activities .
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: ICT (Brazil)
Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'
Christian Gebara told the earnings call that Telefônica was up for M&As in Brazil's fiber-to-the-home segment.
Spotlight: The tech investments of Brazil’s biggest banks
BNamericas updates the ICT spending strategies of the country’s four largest banks – Itaú Unibanco, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Santander.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: AZ2 data center
- Current stage:
- Updated:
8 months ago
Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: WireLink (Wire Brasil)
- Company: BRFibra
- Company: Consórcio Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar
-
Telefonica - BRFibra - Wirelink - ICOM - SEA Telecom - Aquamar Consortium is a partnership formed by Telefonica, BRFibra, Wirelink, ICOM, SEA Telecom and Aquamar for the impleme...
- Company: Brasil Digital Telecomunicações Ltda. (BR.Digital)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...
- Company: Consórcio Sonda Infovia Digital
- Company: Algar Telecom S.A. (Algar Telecom)
-
Algar Telecom S.A., the telecom division of Brazilian group Algar, offers voice, data and internet communications; IT services; landline and mobile telephony, broadband internet...
- Company: Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil)
-
Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil) is a Brazilian satellite pay-TV provider that uses Ku band to bring digital content to more than 5.2mn residential consumers in Brazil. Th...
- Company: Sencinet Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. (Sencinet)
-
Sencinet Brasil Serviços de Telecomunicações Ltda. Is the Brazilian office of Sencinet, a telecommunications and cloud services integrator that began operations in 2020. Sencine...
- Company: Scala Data Centers S.A. (Scala Data Centers)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...