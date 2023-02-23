Brazil
Press Release

Brazil: further 347 cities in 23 states will be able to receive 5G infrastructure

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Networks 5g Regulator Mobile Network Operator

This is a machine translation of a press release by Brazil's communications ministry

Another 347 Brazilian cities were released for the installation of 5G as of February 27th.

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) approved, in a meeting this Thursday (23), to advance the clearance of the 3.5 GHz band in these municipalities. The locations are distributed in 23 states. The decision makes it possible for operators to request the deployment of fifth generation mobile network infrastructure. So far, a total of 487 locations have been approved by the autarchy.

In Minas Gerais, 50 cities will benefit, including Brumadinho, Confins, Sete Lagoas and Unaí. In Goiás, where 48 municipalities will be released to receive 5G - among them the tourist attractions Alto Paraíso, Cavalcante and Pirenópolis stand out. The list continues with Rio Grande do Sul (33), Paraná (32), Santa Catarina (21), Ceará (18), Bahia (17), Rio de Janeiro (15), Rio Grande do Norte (14), São Paulo (13), Maranhão (13), Amazônia (12), Piauí (12), Alagoas (11), Tocantins (9), Pernambuco (9), Paraíba (6), Roraima (4), Mato Grosso (3), Sergipe (3), Amapá (2), Rondônia (1) and Pará (1).

"In addition to monitoring the implementation of technology throughout the country, we charge operators with regard to the quality of the service, since both the Ministry of Communications and Anatel have received complaints from users", said Minister Juscelino Filho. During a meeting with telecommunications operators held at the end of January, he reinforced that MCom should carry out an opinion poll on the subject and suggested that companies make a diagnosis of the situation.

Read more: Minister of Communications calls for improvements in 4G and 5G services across the country

The releases occur when the migration of reception of the open and free television signal through satellite dishes in the satellite C band to the Ku band is concluded. The auction announcement also guaranteed investment by the winning operators for the distribution of kits to be received by those registered in the CadÚnico – list of beneficiaries of the Federal Government's social programs.

At this Thursday's meeting, the Group for Monitoring the Implementation of Solutions for Interference Problems in the 3,625 to 3,700 MHz band (Gaispi), created by the 5G Notice, also launched a Panel to monitor activities .


Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: ICT (Brazil)

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Telefônica Brasil CEO: ‘The market needs to be consolidated'

Christian Gebara told the earnings call that Telefônica was up for M&As in Brazil's fiber-to-the-home segment.

Spotlight: The tech investments of Brazil’s biggest banks

Spotlight: The tech investments of Brazil’s biggest banks

BNamericas updates the ICT spending strategies of the country’s four largest banks – Itaú Unibanco, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Santander.

Algar Telecom launches solution hub for MSE management

Algar Telecom launches solution hub for MSE management

In 40 days, communications ministry installs 282 Wi-Fi Brasil internet points

In 40 days, communications ministry installs 282 Wi-Fi Brasil internet points

At a glance: The sector where LatAm dealmaking activity was strongest in 2022

At a glance: The sector where LatAm dealmaking activity was strongest in 2022

Telecom Italia forecasts US$2.6bn in Brazil investments

Telecom Italia forecasts US$2.6bn in Brazil investments

Vivo increases revenue by 9.1% and ends 2022 with R$ 48 billion

Vivo increases revenue by 9.1% and ends 2022 with R$ 48 billion

Totvs posts record net revenue of R$4 billion in 2022, up 27%

Totvs posts record net revenue of R$4 billion in 2022, up 27%

Vivo activates 5G in the 3.5GHz frequency in 8 more cities

Vivo activates 5G in the 3.5GHz frequency in 8 more cities

Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

Mitsui’s Ecogen expects major 2023 sales boost in Brazil

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

Other companies in: ICT (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of ICT companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Algar Telecom S.A.  (Algar Telecom)
  • Algar Telecom S.A., the telecom division of Brazilian group Algar, offers voice, data and internet communications; IT services; landline and mobile telephony, broadband internet...
  • Company: Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda.  (Sky Brasil)
  • Sky Brasil Serviços Ltda. (Sky Brasil) is a Brazilian satellite pay-TV provider that uses Ku band to bring digital content to more than 5.2mn residential consumers in Brazil. Th...
  • Company: Scala Data Centers S.A.  (Scala Data Centers)
  • The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...

Latest news

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Banobras to help finance Mexico City airport rail link

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Italy’s Prysmian looking to meet LatAm's rising need for cables

Neutral network FiBrasil deploys fiber for 1.3mn more homes in 2022

Neutral network FiBrasil deploys fiber for 1.3mn more homes in 2022

Hispasat planning to up its Latin America game

Hispasat planning to up its Latin America game

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory

Mexico’s construction sector maintains upward trajectory