Brazil exported about 380MWa to Uruguay during February, up 142% from January, according to electric power commercialization chamber CCEE.

The total supplied about 30% of the country’s consumption, according to the Uruguayan government.

The export was possible due to the recovery of the main reservoirs of the Brazilian electric power system.

“The mines and energy ministry will work to increase this energy integration between the countries, joining forces in the energy transition process, enabling investments, reducing costs, and strengthening the electric sector, for the benefit of Brazilian consumers and those of neighboring countries," minister Alexandre Silveira said in a statement.

Brazil consumed 69,522MWa of electricity in February, 1.6% more than the same period last year, according to CCEE.

There was a 2.3% growth in the free (non-regulated) market, in which industry and large companies can negotiate their supply directly with generators and traders.

In the regulated environment, where smaller consumers contract the input from distribution utilities, the increase was 1.1%.

Cemig has completed the sale of its 7.53% stake in Madeira Energia (Mesa) to Furnas Centrais Elétricas, of the Eletrobras group, for 55.4mn reais (US$10.6mn).

Mesa controls Santo Antônio Energia, which is responsible for operating the Santo Antônio hydroelectric plant on the Madeira River in Rondônia state.

With the completion of the acquisition, Eletrobras will indirectly hold a 95.2% stake in Mesa.

Meanwhile, Cemig announced it will hold a public auction for the sale of 15 small hydro plants, 12 assets of Cemig GT and three of Horizontes Energia.

The minimum value for the single lot of assets is 48.2mn reais.

The auction is scheduled for August 10.

The sale of the 78% stake of Eletrobras subsidiary CGT Eletrosul in the special purpose company (SPE) Livramento Holding to Arthur Moura Engenharia has not been completed.

According to Eletrobras, certain precedent factors foreseen in the share purchase and sale contract were not met by the prospective buyer.

During the process, CGT Eletrosul assumed the commitment to acquire the 22% share held by the minority shareholder in the SPE, Brasil Energia Renovável, if the operation was not completed.

With this, CGT now holds 100% of Livramento Holding.

Hydro electric company Eletrobras Chesf has obtained a 397mn-real financing from Banco do Nordeste do Brasil (BNB).

The amount is divided into two contracts, one for 97mn reais to finance reinforcement and improvement of the company's transmission lines.

The 300mn-real deal makes resources available on the BNB investment card, which can be used to purchase machinery, vehicles, or support equipment.

Efrain Pereira da Cruz has been appointed mines and energy executive secretary.

A lawyer, Cruz is a specialist in energy law and a Master's candidate in law and development.

He was director of Centrais Elétricas de Rondônia (Ceron), Companhia de Eletricidade do Acre (Eletroacre), and electric power watchdog Aneel.