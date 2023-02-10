Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation
Brazil’s mines and energy ministry is looking to join forces with Argentina to boost the lithium industry in the two countries.
Mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira recently met with an Argentine delegation headed by federal energy chief Flávia Royón to discuss mining, energy and energy transition issues.
Silveira called for bilateral strategies in terms of lithium exploration, exploitation and supply chains.
"I have no doubt that we have great potential for collaboration on this agenda and that we just need to join forces to ensure that our mineral wealth generates more economic and social development, and we have an increasingly strong and growing energy transition," Silveira said in a press release.
Royón also highlighted the potential for an expanded energy relationship.
“For now, we are going to work to increase energy imports. In the medium term, the idea is to grow the mineral industry and add value, strengthening the energy transition in our countries, as well as the energy infrastructure,” said Royón. In the long term, through a robust scientific and technological agenda, the idea is to make our countries energy providers of global importance through green hydrogen."
Relations between Brazil and Argentina have improved since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January as he is a personal friend of Argentine President Alberto Fernández. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro had a strained relationship with Fernández due to strong ideological differences.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Brazil energy watch
BNamericas presents a roundup of sector briefs.
Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals
The telco is in talks with concessionaires and plans an announcement in the next weeks, executives said.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Cajuína A4 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 05)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Cajuína B12 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 04)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Cajuína A3 (Old Ventos de Santa Tereza 03)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Filgueira III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Fragata III
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Fragata II
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Kairós Wind 2 (Antiga Mutamba X)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Kairos Wind 6 (Old Movement IX)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Kairos Wind 1 (Antiga Mutamba VI)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: Kairós Wind 8 (Antiga Mutamba V)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: JNS Engenharia, Consultoria e Gerenciamento Ltda.
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Monex Geração de Energia S.A. (Monex Energia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Monex Consultoria e Participações Ltda. (Monexpar)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Tucano de Comunicação Ltda. (Grupo Tucano)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: CSN Energia S.A. (CSN Energia)
- Company: Consórcio GPO-Geocompany-Geotec
- Company: Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (Taesa)
-
Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica S.A. (Taesa) is an unlisted company controlled by Brazilian power company Cemig. Taesa is the growth vehicle for Belo Horizonte-based Ce...