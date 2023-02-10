Brazil and Argentina
News

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Bnamericas Published: Friday, February 10, 2023
Commodities Lithium Carbonate Mining Companies Federal Government Politics Green Hydrogen Clean Energy Transition Lithium Lithium Electrolyte Lithium Hydroxide
Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Brazil’s mines and energy ministry is looking to join forces with Argentina to boost the lithium industry in the two countries.

Mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira recently met with an Argentine delegation headed by federal energy chief Flávia Royón to discuss mining, energy and energy transition issues.

Silveira called for bilateral strategies in terms of lithium exploration, exploitation and supply chains.

"I have no doubt that we have great potential for collaboration on this agenda and that we just need to join forces to ensure that our mineral wealth generates more economic and social development, and we have an increasingly strong and growing energy transition," Silveira said in a press release.

Royón also highlighted the potential for an expanded energy relationship.

“For now, we are going to work to increase energy imports. In the medium term, the idea is to grow the mineral industry and add value, strengthening the energy transition in our countries, as well as the energy infrastructure,” said Royón. In the long term, through a robust scientific and technological agenda, the idea is to make our countries energy providers of global importance through green hydrogen."

Relations between Brazil and Argentina have improved since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January as he is a personal friend of Argentine President Alberto Fernández. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro had a strained relationship with Fernández due to strong ideological differences.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Brazil energy watch

Brazil energy watch

BNamericas presents a roundup of sector briefs.

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

Brazil's TIM advances on public lighting, logistics connectivity deals

The telco is in talks with concessionaires and plans an announcement in the next weeks, executives said.

How Enel Brasil plans to capture energy transition business

How Enel Brasil plans to capture energy transition business

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

Brazil knocks on Argentina's door for lithium, energy cooperation

'Brazil and Argentina will strengthen energy integration and transition,' says Brazilian minister

'Brazil and Argentina will strengthen energy integration and transition,' says Brazilian minister

Bill reforming regulators causes stir in Brazil

Bill reforming regulators causes stir in Brazil

Why Brazil’s Light is giving investors the jitters

Why Brazil’s Light is giving investors the jitters

EDP Renováveis inaugurates its largest wind complex in the world with 580MW installed capacity

EDP Renováveis inaugurates its largest wind complex in the world with 580MW installed capacity

Brazil’s Caixa sees wave of cities interested in streetlighting PPPs

Brazil’s Caixa sees wave of cities interested in streetlighting PPPs

Usinas Brasil Solar seeking investors for new PV solar power projects

Usinas Brasil Solar seeking investors for new PV solar power projects

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Fragata III
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago
  • Project: Fragata II
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 days ago

Other companies in: Electric Power (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Electric Power companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

Latest news

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

Why Uruguay's planned 5G tender has sparked controversy

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

McEwen Copper ready to start work at US$2.4bn Argentina copper project

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Snapshot: Panama's road and rail works

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Mexico govt dodged 50 injunctions against Maya train

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year

Spotlight: 3 major Mexican infra tenders planned for this year