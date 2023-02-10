Brazil’s mines and energy ministry is looking to join forces with Argentina to boost the lithium industry in the two countries.

Mines and energy minister Alexandre Silveira recently met with an Argentine delegation headed by federal energy chief Flávia Royón to discuss mining, energy and energy transition issues.

Silveira called for bilateral strategies in terms of lithium exploration, exploitation and supply chains.

"I have no doubt that we have great potential for collaboration on this agenda and that we just need to join forces to ensure that our mineral wealth generates more economic and social development, and we have an increasingly strong and growing energy transition," Silveira said in a press release.

Royón also highlighted the potential for an expanded energy relationship.

“For now, we are going to work to increase energy imports. In the medium term, the idea is to grow the mineral industry and add value, strengthening the energy transition in our countries, as well as the energy infrastructure,” said Royón. In the long term, through a robust scientific and technological agenda, the idea is to make our countries energy providers of global importance through green hydrogen."

Relations between Brazil and Argentina have improved since President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took office in January as he is a personal friend of Argentine President Alberto Fernández. Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro had a strained relationship with Fernández due to strong ideological differences.