Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules
As part of anti-money laundering efforts and to combat illegal precious metals mining, Brazil’s mining regulator ANM is requesting miners maintain a structured customer register and keep records of all business operations for 10 years.
In addition, firms must report any suspicious operations, ANM said in a statement.
Miners with annual revenues above 16.8mn reais (US$3.23mn) must strictly enforce policies to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
Firms will be obliged to train employees to verify compliance with the rules.
Confronting illegal mining is a priority of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who underlined the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.
Lula recently visited Yanomami territory after media reports about rampant malnutrition and diseases in the area, both of which blamed on illegal mining and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.
Illicit mining flourished during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, mainly due to the dismantling of law enforcement and oversight agencies, according to analysts.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Latin Resources expands exploration at Brazil lithium project
The company's title holdings at the Salinas project now cover 38,100ha.
Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity
The investment, in partnership with Lundin Mining, is partially driven by demand in the electric vehicle market.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Itabirito P15 (Mina Casa de Pedra)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Miltonia 5 (M5)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Serrote da Laje (ex Arapiraca)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Chapada expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Borborema (Yamana Gold)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Cajueiro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Aurizona Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 months ago
- Project: Três Estradas (Phase 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Onça Puma 2nd furnace
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
- Project: Posse Gold (Mara Rosa Property)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
4 months ago
Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP)
-
Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) is a Brazilian joint venture between South Korean steelmakers Posco and Dongkuk and Brazilian mining giant Vale. CSP is building a steel mil...
- Company: CSN Mineração S.A. (CSN Mineração)
-
CSN Mineração is a mining subsidiary of the Brazilian steel conglomerate CSN. The company produces iron ore, an activity that it carries out in the municipalities of Congonhas, ...
- Company: Gerdau S.A. (Gerdau)
-
The Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is one of the main producers of long steel in America and of special steels in the world, supplying the civil construction, industry and agric...
- Company: Ero Brasil
- Company: FLSmidth Brasil
-
FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...
- Company: Anglo American Brasil Ltda. (Anglo American Brasil)
-
Anglo American Brasil Ltda, a subsidiary of Anglo American plc., is engaged in the mining of iron ore and nickel. The company's iron ore assets are Minas-Rio, a mining operation...
- Company: Golder Associates Brasil Consultoria e Projetos Ltda. (Golder Associates Brasil)
-
Golder Associates Brasil Consultoria e Projetos Ltda. is the Brazilian subsidiary of Golder, a global provider of consulting, design and construction services for the oil and ga...
- Company: Alunorte - Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A. (Hydro Alunorte)
-
Alumina do Norte do Brasil S.A. (Hydro Alunorte) is a Brazilian firm engaged in the production and distribution of alumina. Located in the industrial park of Barcarena, in Pará ...
- Company: Instituto Brasileiro do Meio Ambiente e dos Recursos Naturais Renováveis (Ibama)
-
The Brazilian Institute of the Environment and of Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) is an agency of the federal government, linked to the Ministry of the Environment, that fun...