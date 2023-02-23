Brazil
News

Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules

Bnamericas Published: Thursday, February 23, 2023
Gold Federal Government Legislation & Regulation Illegal mining Regulator Commodities Mining Companies
Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules

As part of anti-money laundering efforts and to combat illegal precious metals mining, Brazil’s mining regulator ANM is requesting miners maintain a structured customer register and keep records of all business operations for 10 years.

In addition, firms must report any suspicious operations, ANM said in a statement.

Miners with annual revenues above 16.8mn reais (US$3.23mn) must strictly enforce policies to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Firms will be obliged to train employees to verify compliance with the rules. 

Confronting illegal mining is a priority of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who underlined the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.

Lula recently visited Yanomami territory after media reports about rampant malnutrition and diseases in the area, both of which blamed on illegal mining and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.

Illicit mining flourished during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, mainly due to the dismantling of law enforcement and oversight agencies, according to analysts.

Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.

News in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Latin Resources expands exploration at Brazil lithium project

Latin Resources expands exploration at Brazil lithium project

The company's title holdings at the Salinas project now cover 38,100ha.

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity

The investment, in partnership with Lundin Mining, is partially driven by demand in the electric vehicle market.  

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil mining regulator seeks comments on digital transformation

Brazil's miners to invest US$50bn through 2027

Brazil's miners to invest US$50bn through 2027

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Can Mato Grosso state become a Brazilian mining powerhouse?

Brazil reinforces tailings dams inspections

Brazil reinforces tailings dams inspections

Brazil's Mato Grosso state sees major mining sector growth potential

Brazil's Mato Grosso state sees major mining sector growth potential

Pará state concludes probe over Vale's local operations

Pará state concludes probe over Vale's local operations

Brazil mining watch

Brazil mining watch

Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining

Digging into Brazil's strategy to combat illegal mining

See more news

Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.

Other projects in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.

  • Project: Cajueiro
  • Current stage: Blurred
  • Updated: 3 months ago

Other companies in: Mining & Metals (Brazil)

Get critical information about thousands of Mining & Metals companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.

  • Company: Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém  (CSP)
  • Companhia Siderúrgica do Pecém (CSP) is a Brazilian joint venture between South Korean steelmakers Posco and Dongkuk and Brazilian mining giant Vale. CSP is building a steel mil...
  • Company: CSN Mineração S.A.  (CSN Mineração)
  • CSN Mineração is a mining subsidiary of the Brazilian steel conglomerate CSN. The company produces iron ore, an activity that it carries out in the municipalities of Congonhas, ...
  • Company: Gerdau S.A.  (Gerdau)
  • The Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA is one of the main producers of long steel in America and of special steels in the world, supplying the civil construction, industry and agric...
  • Company: FLSmidth Brasil
  • FLSmidth Ltda (FLSmidth Brasil) is the Brazilian subsidiary of FL midth & Co, the Danish supplier of equipment and services to the global cement and minerals industries. Headqua...

Latest news

First Quantum suspends ore processing at Cobre Panamá

First Quantum suspends ore processing at Cobre Panamá

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

Over 10 Mexican states competing for Tesla’s new plant

Siderperú looks to up capacity this year

Siderperú looks to up capacity this year

Peru's proven oil reserves fall 19%, gas fairs better

Peru's proven oil reserves fall 19%, gas fairs better

Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules

Brazil mining regulator approves anti-crime rules