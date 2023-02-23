As part of anti-money laundering efforts and to combat illegal precious metals mining, Brazil’s mining regulator ANM is requesting miners maintain a structured customer register and keep records of all business operations for 10 years.

In addition, firms must report any suspicious operations, ANM said in a statement.

Miners with annual revenues above 16.8mn reais (US$3.23mn) must strictly enforce policies to prevent and combat money laundering, terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

Firms will be obliged to train employees to verify compliance with the rules.

Confronting illegal mining is a priority of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who underlined the urgency of supporting indigenous peoples in the Amazon region.

Lula recently visited Yanomami territory after media reports about rampant malnutrition and diseases in the area, both of which blamed on illegal mining and the associated environmental destruction and exploitation of local communities.

Illicit mining flourished during the Jair Bolsonaro administration, mainly due to the dismantling of law enforcement and oversight agencies, according to analysts.