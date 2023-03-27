Brazil’s government is planning to hold an auction for a 30-year concession of a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Mato Grosso do Sul state.

Land transport regulator ANTT held two sessions last week of a public hearing to discuss details of the concession, which is expected to involve 7.1bn reais (US$1.34bn).

"Once the hearing is over, we will make the necessary corrections and adjustments in the public notice and contract studies to be sent to the audit court (TCU). Once this procedure has been approved by the TCU, we estimate that the notice will be published in the first quarter of 2024, the auction will be held in the second quarter of next year and the contract will be signed in the third quarter," Álvaro Capagio, a regulation specialist and a representative of ANTT, said in a statement.

The agency will receive via email contributions regarding the concession until April 13.

Of the total expected investment, 4.3bn reais will be capex and 2.8bn reais for operating costs. The works include 67km of divided highway, 84km of additional lanes and 2.5km of marginal roads.

Concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize. If companies return concessions regulators assess whether compensation must be paid by either party.