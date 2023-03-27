Brazil plans to auction US$1.3bn highway concession in 2Q24
Brazil’s government is planning to hold an auction for a 30-year concession of a 380km stretch of highway BR-163 in Mato Grosso do Sul state.
Land transport regulator ANTT held two sessions last week of a public hearing to discuss details of the concession, which is expected to involve 7.1bn reais (US$1.34bn).
"Once the hearing is over, we will make the necessary corrections and adjustments in the public notice and contract studies to be sent to the audit court (TCU). Once this procedure has been approved by the TCU, we estimate that the notice will be published in the first quarter of 2024, the auction will be held in the second quarter of next year and the contract will be signed in the third quarter," Álvaro Capagio, a regulation specialist and a representative of ANTT, said in a statement.
The agency will receive via email contributions regarding the concession until April 13.
Of the total expected investment, 4.3bn reais will be capex and 2.8bn reais for operating costs. The works include 67km of divided highway, 84km of additional lanes and 2.5km of marginal roads.
Concessionaire CCR MSVia won the original 30-year contract in 2013 and assumed the concession in 2014 but returned it because traffic projections did not materialize. If companies return concessions regulators assess whether compensation must be paid by either party.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil, Uruguay plan 3 joint infrastructure projects
The projects were presented during Brazilian President Lula’s visit to Uruguay.
Rio Grande do Norte to receive federal infrastructure funds
The northeast Brazilian state will receive over US$130mn for highway and water works.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Xingó water supply channel, phase 1
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Expansion of the port of Paranaguá - T-, L and F-shaped wharves (export corridor restructure)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Port of Santos Railway Expansion
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Line 17 São Paulo metro system
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Salgado Filho international airport expansion (Porto Alegre)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 months ago
- Project: Conclusion of the Pavimentación de la Ruta BR-319, section Manaos-Porto Velho, subsection km 198-km 655
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Road concession in Rio Grande do Sul (Block 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Expansion of Congonhas Airport
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Río de Janeiro (RJ) - Governador Valadares (MG) Highway System (BR-116/465/493/RJ/MG)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
- Project: Aricanduva BRT Corridor
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Alliance4E Engenharia Ltda. (Alliance4E Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Singapura Construção e Montagens Industriais Ltda. (Singapura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: AUTPRO Elétrica e Automação Ltda. (AUTPRO)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: SANDECH Consultoria em Engenharia e Gestão Ltda. (SANDECH)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Minerbo Fuchs Engenharia S.A. (Minerbo Fuchs)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Abelv Engenharia Ltda. (Abelv Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Green Brasil Consultoria Assessoria Ambiental Ltda. (Green Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Intech Engenharia Inovação e Tecnologia Ltda. (Intech Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Haver & Boecker Latinoamericana Maquinas Ltda. (Haver & Boecker Brasil)
-
The description contained in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been automatical...