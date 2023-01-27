Brazil plans to launch by March a tender for hiring a company specialized in providing technology solutions for the digital transformation of public services.

To understand demand and needs of each federal body, the country’s management and public innovation services ministry opened a call for public administration entities to express interest in the services.

The call will be open through February 3.

“The deadline for price registration intent (IRP) is for public bodies and entities to register their demands, in order to confirm their needs for contracting products,” the ministry said in a statement.

The March tender will comprise two lots.

The first is aimed at a technology solution or platform of Lecom BPMS (business process management suite) type. The second lot does not specify brand or type of BPMS technology, only requiring that it be in the cloud, or a software-as-a-service model.

Lecom is a Brazilian service automation company that was responsible for the digitization of more than 500 public services in 2017.

Both lots allow for the digital transformation of public and administrative services in the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, including technical support, training and integration with the gov.br platform, said the ministry.

PROCUREMENT FIGURES

According to public contracting data, the federal government spent 68.1bn reais (US$13.3bn) in nearly 720,000 procurement processes between December 2020 and December 2021, in which over 208,000 suppliers participated.

This led to the signing of nearly 46,000 contracts.

Data referring to 2022 has not yet been made available.