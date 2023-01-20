Brazil records 1,315 identity fraud attempts per million inhabitants in November
This is a machine translation of Serasa Experian's press release
São Paulo, January 20, 2023 - According to a study by Serasa Experian, Brazilians suffered 283,051 identity fraud attempts in November 2022, which represents 1,315 attempts per million inhabitants. In the state ranking, the Federal District appeared in first place, with 2,175 attempts per one million inhabitants. São Paulo, which was the state with the highest number of attempts in November (87,117), appeared in 2nd place, with 1,849 attempts per million inhabitants. In addition to the Federal District and São Paulo, seven other states have results above the national average.
More than 3.6 million fraud attempts in Brazil
From January to November last year, Brazil has already suffered from more than 3.6 million identity fraud attempts, which represents one every 8 seconds. “It is an expressive scenario, therefore, it is essential that the consumer is very careful with their personal data and companies must invest in authentication and fraud prevention solutions, in addition to raising awareness of their customers by disclosing secure information and guidelines”, says the manager. Authentication and Fraud Prevention executive at Serasa Experian, Rafael Garcia.
Still in the accumulated view of the year until November, fraud attempts related to the Banks and Cards segment lead with 2 million. In second place are Financial, with 633 thousand attempts, followed by the Services sector, with 589 thousand. Retail appears in fourth place, with 288 thousand people who were targeted and Telephony in last place, with 86 thousand.
In the view by age, the population aged between 36 and 50 years was the one that suffered the most, with 1.3 million. In second place are consumers aged 26 to 35, who suffered with 998,000 attempts. Then appear: 51 to 60 years (509 thousand attempts); up to 25 years old (414 thousand attempts) and over 60 years old (397 thousand attempts).
