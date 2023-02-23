Brazil regulator advances US$10bn Rio de Janeiro-São Paulo train
Brazil’s land transport regulator ANTT authorized TAV Brasil to build and operate the 380km,50bn-real (US$9.7bn) high-speed train between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro for 99 years.
"This is still only an indicative budget. We will have a final number about the investment needs of the entire project after the engineering work and evaluation are concluded," Bernardo Figueiredo, a partner at TAV Brasil, told BNamericas.
"Currently, TAV is formed by technicians, people specialized in the infrastructure area, and now we are looking for partners to finance, advance the project, which tend to be construction and engineering companies, equipment providers and banks and investment funds," said Figueiredo, who is a former ANTT head.
TAV Brasil was founded by infrastructure lawyer Marcos Joaquim Goncalves Alves, investor João Henrique Sigaud Cordeiro Guerra, and firms Global Ace and Infra Investimentos e Serviços.
Years ago, the Dilma Rousseff administration tried to advance the high-speed train under a concessions model, but plans were suspended in 2013. ANTT authorized the line under the authorization regime, which was implemented in 2021 and allows private firms to build and operate rail networks using government-owned rights-of-way, avoiding lengthy tender processes.
In the documents filed with ANTT, the firm said the train "will bring the two cities closer together, generating economic and social development, given the different characteristics of these cities. With a travel time of 1 hour and 30 minutes, this railroad will have a high attractiveness, capturing, with this standard of service, users of air and road modalities, including those who use individual transport."
Studies should finish in December 2024. The preliminary and environmental installation licenses, which will allow the start of works, are estimated to be granted in June 2025 and June 2026, respectively. Works are expected to finish in December 2031, and operations should start in June 2032.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Asia Shipping wants to become ‘the biggest digital integrator in Latin America’
BNamericas talks to Rafael Dantas, head of sales at Brazil-based logistics group Asia Shipping, about cargo technology integration, logistics bottl...
Brazil launches public consultation on priorities for highways, railroads
One of the priorities is to resume paralyzed infrastructure works.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Expansion and Modernization of Line 1 of the Federal District Metro - Samambaia Section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
3 days ago
- Project: BR-101 highway widening (ES/BA)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
6 days ago
- Project: Transcerrados and Estrada Palestina Highway Concession (PI-397 and PI-262)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: LNG Regasification Terminal - São Paulo
- Current stage:
- Updated:
7 days ago
- Project: Line 16 (Violet) of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Line 19 Celeste of the Sao Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Line 20 Pink of the São Paulo Metro
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 week ago
- Project: Interports Railway (Itajaí - Araquari)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: Sorocaba BRT
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
- Project: São Paulo Metro line 4 - Phase II (Linha Amarela)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 weeks ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Nordika do Brasil Consultoria Ltda. (Nordika do Brasil)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: A1 Engenharia e Gerenciamento Ltda (A1 Engenharia)
-
The description included in this profile was taken directly from an official source and has not been modified or edited by the BNamericas’ researchers. However, it may have been...
- Company: Afonso Franca Construcoes e Comercio Ltda (Afonso França Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Alliance4E Engenharia Ltda. (Alliance4E Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Singapura Construção e Montagens Industriais Ltda. (Singapura)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: AUTPRO Elétrica e Automação Ltda. (AUTPRO)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: SANDECH Consultoria em Engenharia e Gestão Ltda. (SANDECH)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Minerbo Fuchs Engenharia S.A. (Minerbo Fuchs)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Abelv Engenharia Ltda. (Abelv Engenharia)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...