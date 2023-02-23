Brazil’s land transport regulator ANTT authorized TAV Brasil to build and operate the 380km,50bn-real (US$9.7bn) high-speed train between São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro for 99 years.

"This is still only an indicative budget. We will have a final number about the investment needs of the entire project after the engineering work and evaluation are concluded," Bernardo Figueiredo, a partner at TAV Brasil, told BNamericas.

"Currently, TAV is formed by technicians, people specialized in the infrastructure area, and now we are looking for partners to finance, advance the project, which tend to be construction and engineering companies, equipment providers and banks and investment funds," said Figueiredo, who is a former ANTT head.

TAV Brasil was founded by infrastructure lawyer Marcos Joaquim Goncalves Alves, investor João Henrique Sigaud Cordeiro Guerra, and firms Global Ace and Infra Investimentos e Serviços.

Years ago, the Dilma Rousseff administration tried to advance the high-speed train under a concessions model, but plans were suspended in 2013. ANTT authorized the line under the authorization regime, which was implemented in 2021 and allows private firms to build and operate rail networks using government-owned rights-of-way, avoiding lengthy tender processes.

In the documents filed with ANTT, the firm said the train "will bring the two cities closer together, generating economic and social development, given the different characteristics of these cities. With a travel time of 1 hour and 30 minutes, this railroad will have a high attractiveness, capturing, with this standard of service, users of air and road modalities, including those who use individual transport."

Studies should finish in December 2024. The preliminary and environmental installation licenses, which will allow the start of works, are estimated to be granted in June 2025 and June 2026, respectively. Works are expected to finish in December 2031, and operations should start in June 2032.