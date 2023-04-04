The Brazilian government will implement a regulatory update this week in the sanitation sector to boost the number of public-private partnerships.

"This week, the president [Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva] will sign the new sanitation decree. With that, around 100bn reais (US$19.8bn) will be invested in water and sewage throughout the country, attracting national and international private sector investment in modalities such as sub-concessions and PPPs," Rui Costa, presidential chief of staff, said on his twitter account.

One of the main changes will be the removal of a PPP limit for state-owned companies. Under the current law state firms can have a private partner for their operations, but only up to a maximum of 25% of the contract value or annual revenue.

"Many small cities have not attracted interest from private sector companies for their concessions. To address this problem one of the options is more PPPs," Manoel Renato Machado Filho, deputy secretary of federal investment partnerships program PPI, told BNamericas.

In mid-2020, congress approved a new sector regulation, facilitating the entry of private companies through concessions.

The result has been rapid growth of private firms in a sector long dominated by state-owned companies. After a series of successful concessions involving contracts in large cities, the Lula administration is now looking at different ways to attract interest in sanitation projects in small cities.

According to the current regulation, by 2033 companies must guarantee water supply and sewage treatment to the entire population in the areas where they operate.

"2033 is the baseline date. But there’s a provision in the regulatory framework that gives an exception for locations where it’s not financially viable to reach services universalization by 2040,” Pedro Scazufca, a sanitation sector specialist and partner at local consultancy GO Associados, recently told BNamericas. “What I think will happen is that there will be cities that will need more time, beyond 2033, to reach universalization.”

About two-thirds of the sanitation sector is still controlled by state-owned companies and the upcoming regulatory changes will favor the continued dominance of state firms.

Since the implementation of the new law in mid-2020, there has been 16 water and waste concessions involving large municipalities and blocs of cities, according to the Brazilian association of water and sewage concessionaires (Abcon). The contracts are for periods of between 30 and 35 years, and will generate combined investments of 46.7bn reais.