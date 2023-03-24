Brazil
Brazil structures financing model for major rail project

Bnamericas Published: Friday, March 24, 2023
Freight railway Logistics / Supply Chains Federal Government Financing Railway Operator Public Investment Rolling stock Capex
Brazil’s integration and regional development ministry is structuring a financing model to conclude the construction works of the Transnordestina railroad.

"One of the proposals being studied is the use of funds from the northeast development fund (FDNE) and the repurchase of shares in the northeast investment fund (Finor)," it said in a press release.

The financing model is being structured with the support of federal development bank BNDES, northeast development agency Sudene and regional development bank Banco do Nordeste.

The project already counts on financing worth 1bn reais (US$190mn) and the ministry did not say how much more will be raised. 

Transnordestina is being developed jointly by the federal government and Brazilian steelmaker CSN to build a 1,282km line, connecting the municipality of Eliseu Martins, in Piauí state, with Porto de Pecém, in Ceará. Of the total, 800km has already been constructed.

The objective is to transform the region into an iron ore export hub and connect it to the sea by rail.

The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made Transnordetina a high-priority project in its infrastructure pipeline.

 


