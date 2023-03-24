Brazil structures financing model for major rail project
Brazil’s integration and regional development ministry is structuring a financing model to conclude the construction works of the Transnordestina railroad.
"One of the proposals being studied is the use of funds from the northeast development fund (FDNE) and the repurchase of shares in the northeast investment fund (Finor)," it said in a press release.
The financing model is being structured with the support of federal development bank BNDES, northeast development agency Sudene and regional development bank Banco do Nordeste.
The project already counts on financing worth 1bn reais (US$190mn) and the ministry did not say how much more will be raised.
Transnordestina is being developed jointly by the federal government and Brazilian steelmaker CSN to build a 1,282km line, connecting the municipality of Eliseu Martins, in Piauí state, with Porto de Pecém, in Ceará. Of the total, 800km has already been constructed.
The objective is to transform the region into an iron ore export hub and connect it to the sea by rail.
The administration of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has made Transnordetina a high-priority project in its infrastructure pipeline.
Subscribe to the most trusted business intelligence platform in Latin America. Let us show you our solutions for Suppliers, Contractors, Operators, Government, Legal, Financial and Insurance.
News in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Brazil's Açu port expands copper storage capacity
The investment, in partnership with Lundin Mining, is partially driven by demand in the electric vehicle market.
Brazil advances airport concession reoffering
Regulator Anac paved the way for the São Gonçalo do Amarante concession auction in May.
Subscribe to Latin America’s most trusted business intelligence platform.
Other projects in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure projects in Latin America: what stages they're in, capex, related companies, contacts and more.
- Project: Road concession in Rio Grande do Sul (Block 3)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: Nova Ferroeste, Railroad Maracaju - Puerto de Paranaguá, Maracaju - Dourados section (EF-483)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
1 month ago
- Project: EF-A16 Railway, Colatina - Linhares section
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: São Paulo intercity railway - Trem Intercidades (TIC)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Submerso project (Santos-Guarujá tunnel)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Lines 8 (Diamante) and 9 (Esmeralda) of the São Paulo Metropolitan Transportation Network (São Paulo Metro)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 2)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Paraná highways concession (Lot 1)
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Railway Track EF-A07
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
- Project: Salvador - Itaparica bridge
- Current stage:
- Updated:
2 months ago
Other companies in: Infrastructure (Brazil)
Get critical information about thousands of Infrastructure companies in Latin America: their projects, contacts, shareholders, related news and more.
- Company: Starboard Asset
- Company: Prefeitura Municipal de Macaé
- Company: Comporte Participações S.A. (Grupo Comporte)
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo JMalucelli
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...
- Company: Grupo Queiroz Galvão S.A. (Queiroz Galvão)
-
Brazilian conglomerate Queiroz Galvão operates in various segments including construction, public concessions, oil and gas, metallurgy, food, and environmental engineering. Foun...
- Company: Consorcio Túneis Litoral Sul
- Company: Grupo Cornélio Brennand
-
The description contained in this profile is taken directly from an official source and has not been edited or modified by BNamericas researchers, but may have been machine tran...